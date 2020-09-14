BLACKFOOT – If the state cross country meet was held today ...

If the state cross country meet was held this week, this is possibly the way the meet would end up as far as the team championships are considered.

Thanks to the cyber metrics and the programming that Athletic.net has things figured, this is how the various teams around the state would wind up in the various classifications and divisions.

5A Boys

Kuna 56

Idaho Falls 88

Rocky Mountain 113

Mountain View 137

Post Falls 151

Madison 171

5A Girls

Mountain View 39

Post Falls 42

Eagle 107

Rocky Mountain 115

Couer d’Alene 171

Idaho Falls 178

4A Boys

Sandpoint 59

Pocatello 95

Preston 103

Bishop Kelly 131

Blackfoot 153

Ridgevue 154

4A Girls

Sandpoint 94

Pocatello 100

Skyline 109

Bishop Kelly 110

Preston 136

Twin Falls 152

3A Boys

Sugar-Salem 47

Snake River 101

Teton 142

Timberlake 152

Buhl 169

Fruitland 192

3A Girls

Snake River 59

Sugar-Salem 73

Kimberly 103

Teton 119

Timberlake 167

South Fremont 168

2A Boys

Salmon 43

Soda Springs 95

Cole Valley Christian 130

North Fremont 162

Nampa Christian 167

Melba 171

2A Girls

Soda Springs 73

Bear Lake 81

Salmon 114

West Side 129

Malad 158

The Ambrose School 201

1A Boys

Victory Charter 33

Logos 55

Grace 96

Liberty Charter 104

Rockland 196

Butte County 204

1A Girls

Raft River 42

Logos 54

Rockland 99

Victory Charter 104

Oakley 121

Butte County 170

Now everyone knows that the season is only three weeks old as of the time of this writing and there is a lot of running still in front of us.

This is simply a look at how things are with each runner posting a time equal to his/her best time of this current year. There is a lot of room for improvement with the remaining meets on the schedule and there is also room for the addition of a runner or two who may have been battling an injury so far in the season. There is also the possibility of a transfer in or out of students that may have to leave the state for one reason or another.

It is still interesting to look at what could happen and to look at how the numbers can change from week to week.

This list will be updated and printed as space and time permit throughout the season.