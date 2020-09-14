BLACKFOOT – If the state cross country meet was held today ...
If the state cross country meet was held this week, this is possibly the way the meet would end up as far as the team championships are considered.
Thanks to the cyber metrics and the programming that Athletic.net has things figured, this is how the various teams around the state would wind up in the various classifications and divisions.
5A Boys
Kuna 56
Idaho Falls 88
Rocky Mountain 113
Mountain View 137
Post Falls 151
Madison 171
5A Girls
Mountain View 39
Post Falls 42
Eagle 107
Rocky Mountain 115
Couer d’Alene 171
Idaho Falls 178
4A Boys
Sandpoint 59
Pocatello 95
Preston 103
Bishop Kelly 131
Blackfoot 153
Ridgevue 154
4A Girls
Sandpoint 94
Pocatello 100
Skyline 109
Bishop Kelly 110
Preston 136
Twin Falls 152
3A Boys
Sugar-Salem 47
Snake River 101
Teton 142
Timberlake 152
Buhl 169
Fruitland 192
3A Girls
Snake River 59
Sugar-Salem 73
Kimberly 103
Teton 119
Timberlake 167
South Fremont 168
2A Boys
Salmon 43
Soda Springs 95
Cole Valley Christian 130
North Fremont 162
Nampa Christian 167
Melba 171
2A Girls
Soda Springs 73
Bear Lake 81
Salmon 114
West Side 129
Malad 158
The Ambrose School 201
1A Boys
Victory Charter 33
Logos 55
Grace 96
Liberty Charter 104
Rockland 196
Butte County 204
1A Girls
Raft River 42
Logos 54
Rockland 99
Victory Charter 104
Oakley 121
Butte County 170
Now everyone knows that the season is only three weeks old as of the time of this writing and there is a lot of running still in front of us.
This is simply a look at how things are with each runner posting a time equal to his/her best time of this current year. There is a lot of room for improvement with the remaining meets on the schedule and there is also room for the addition of a runner or two who may have been battling an injury so far in the season. There is also the possibility of a transfer in or out of students that may have to leave the state for one reason or another.
It is still interesting to look at what could happen and to look at how the numbers can change from week to week.
This list will be updated and printed as space and time permit throughout the season.