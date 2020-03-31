BOISE – On March 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued the following resolution to all member schools, which in essence suspended all spring sports from March 17 through April 6, 2020.
“The Idaho High School Activities Association, in the response to COVID-19, and to best serve our member schools, student participants, coaches and Idaho families are announcing the following:
“- Cancellation of the Association’s State Cheer/Dance Championships, this event will not be re-scheduled.
“- The State Debate Championship is still postponed as we work on the possibility of combining with the State Speech Championships.
“- Suspension of sanctioned sports and activities for all of its member schools effective Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday April 5. Implementing cancellations and/or suspension is taken in part with consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID 19 and therefore aid in protection of students and the general public; to reduce competitive inequity among member schools and in an effort to have the opportunity to hold our spring state tournaments/events on the assigned dates/sites as those dates will not be extended.
During the suspension, IHSAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests. Member schools are not to conduct practices in IHSAA sanctioned sports at any location. Neither member schools nor their coaches nor student athletes are to hold meetings. Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any IHSAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any IHSAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affiliation (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as a part of the regular school curriculum such as P.E. classes is allowed. Rule 8-11, Outside Competition is still in effect. The IHSAA office as well as the Board of Directors, will continue to monitor the rapidly changing landscape of the COVID-19 information and will work with our member schools and health officials to make informed and well thought out decisions. Additional information will be sent to schools and/or districts as it becomes available.”
On Tuesday, the IHSAA held a special meeting and workshop and has now extended the suspension of spring sports to follow the guidelines established by the Idaho State School Board until April 20, 2020, at which time another evaluation and examination of the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted.
A determination will be made at that time as to whether to suspend all sports activities by member schools further.
The latest memo is listed below:
“The Idaho High School Activites Association, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is announcing that the mandatory suspension/postponement of activities, which was set to end on April 5th, will continue through April 20th. This new date aligns with the recommendations that came from the Idaho State Board of Education’s ‘soft closure’ of schools.
“The IHSAA will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Governor Little’s office. Our office staff is continuing to work on the potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur.”
Further notices are expected from the area concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic such as the notice that the Snake River School District has determined that it is extending their school closure through April 16, 2020; with another school board meeting scheduled for April 15. All closure of facilities will continue through that date at the Bingham County schools and properties.