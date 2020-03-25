BLACKFOOT – On March 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued a proclamation that basically suspended all spring sports through at least April 5. They also canceled the Idaho State Cheer/Dance Championships and postponed the State Debate Championships.
The suspension of spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field has had widespread ramifications and has shut down all of those sports, including practices and meetings of athletes and coaches from the schools in Idaho.
It has been done with the same restrictions that the IHSAA imposes every August on sports for a shutdown and the controversial “No Contact” rule that has been in place for years in the state.
During this suspension, member schools are not to compete in games or contests. There at to be no practices at any location. The coaches and student athletes are not to hold meetings. Student athletes and coaches are not to use the school’s facilities for a practice, game or contest, regardless of the affiliation, which includes Club sports, or any other group seeking to use the facilities. The use of facilities for anything other than currently scheduled classes is also not allowed.
This is the fourth in a series of articles concerning the suspension of spring sports in Idaho by the IHSAA and the effect it has on the people who deal with the sports and athletes on a daily basis. This time we will look at things from a parents perspective and the things that he has noticed of his son and what he thought the season may have brought to his aspirations for the year.
The suspension of all spring sports was a blow to all of the athletes, coaches, fans and support staff at all of the schools in the immediate area.
The impact of the suspension of all spring sports has probably not affected anyone as much as it has affected the high school seniors, who were looking forward to one final chance at earning a medal at the state championships in May.
One athlete who was seeking that opportunity is Cassidy Cooper of Blackfoot High School and this was especially a blow as she had finished a strong indoor season and was ranked first in the shot put and second in the discus in comparison to the other weight throwers in the High Country Conference.
“I had worked really hard during the indoor season this winter and felt that I was coming into the spring sports season in really good shape,” Cooper said. “To have the rug pulled out from under my feet was a real disappointment, but I am holding out hope that we will still get outdoors and have a chance to show what we can do.”
With the late date of the most recent setback, Gov. Little’s proclamation that the state is basically on a shutdown, the prospects of returning to the track and field competition is growing slimmer and slimmer by the day.
“All of us that enjoy the competition are waiting and holding our breaths that we get a chance,” Cooper said. “This is our last year as seniors and we all just want a chance and we hope that we will get one.
Part of the ruling from IHSAA has forbidden the interaction between coaches and athletes and limited the practice to home and facilities not on school grounds.
“It has been tough to not be able to use the weight room at the high school,” Cooper said. “Throwers really rely on the weight room to maintain our fitness, so most of us have had to work on our core strength and do exercises and running and walking in order to maintain our fitness. Those who have not done those workouts will be way behind if we get back out on the field at some point this spring.”
The latest from the governor’s office and the expected response from IHSAA is looming and hanging over the heads of those athletes who are still holding out hope and trying to stay optimistic about the immediate future.
“This whole process has been tough on us, especially to stay optimistic,” Cooper said. “Not knowing about prom or graduation or any of the things that all seniors look forward to has been really rough. A lot of us are taking things just one day at a time and hoping for the best scenario.”
For a lot of seniors, the spring sports were going to be a final chance to show college coaches what they could do and make an impression that might lead to a college scholarship and a chance to continue with their athletic careers.
“I have been approached by a couple of coaches, especially after my strong indoor season,” Cooper said. “I haven’t accepted anything and don’t really expect any additional contact and have a good situation with BYU-I so I am not really worried about it, but it could have been something fun to look at and maybe have to make a choice about this spring.”
With school in District 55, the Blackfoot School District is still on hiatus at least through April 5, and the IHSAA ruling still in effect until April 6, there remains a glimmer of hope that things will be back to normal in another week or so. With Gov. Little’s statements on Wednesday, that scenario is only a glimmer of hope for at least another 21 days, which could last until April 20 or beyond.
“We all just have to hope and keep optimistic about things,” Cooper said. “If we get a chance,we will welcome it, if not, it will be a case of wondering what could have been.”