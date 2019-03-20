BOISE – The Idaho High School Activities Association has finalized the tournament sites for the 2019 state tournaments for the spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field.
There are always some shuffled locations, but the most prominent change is the move of the 5A/4A track and field meets from the campus of Boise State University to Eagle High School.
BASEBALL
5A Hawks Stadium Boise May 16-18
4A Vallivue High School Nampa May 16-18
3A Melaleuca Field Idaho Falls May 16-18
2A Orofino High School Orofino May 16-18
1A Glenns Ferry HS Glenns Ferry May 16-18
SOFTBALL
5A Post Falls H S Post Falls May 17-18
4A Coeur d’Alene HS Coeur d’Alene May 17-18
3A Ramsay Park Coeur d’Alene May 17-18
2A Moscow HS Moscow May 17-18
1A Genesee HS Genesee May 17-18
TENNIS
5A Boise Racquet & Swim Club Boise
4A Timberline HS Boise May 17-18
3A Vallivue HS Nampa May 17-18
GOLF
5A Highland GC Pocatello May 13-14
4A Twin Falls GC Twin Falls May 13-14
3A Canyon Springs Twin Falls May 13-14
2A Rivers Edge Burley May 13-14
TRACK AND FIELD
5A/4A Eagle HS Eagle May 17-18
3A/2A/1A Middleton HS Middleton May 17-18