BLACKFOOT – On March 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued a proclamation that basically suspended all spring sports through April 5. They also canceled the Idaho State Cheer/Dance Championships and postponed the State Debate Championships.
The suspension of spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field, has had widespread ramifications and has shut down all of those sports, including practices and meetings of athletes and coaches from the schools in Idaho.
It has been done with the same restrictions that the IHSAA imposes every August on sports for a shutdown and the controversial “No Contact” rule that has been in place for years in the state.
During this suspension, member schools are not to compete in games or contests. There at to be no practices at any location. The coaches and student athletes are not to hold meetings. Student athletes and coaches are not to use the school’s facilities for a practice, game or contest, regardless of the affiliation, which includes Club sports, or any other group seeking to use the facilities. The use of facilities for anything other than currently scheduled classes is also not allowed.
This is the fourth in a series of articles concerning the suspension of spring sports in Idaho by the IHSAA and the effect it has on the people who deal with the sports and athletes on a daily basis. This time we will look at things from a parent’s perspective and the things that he has noticed of his son and what he thought the season may have brought to his aspirations for the year.
The suspension of all spring sports was a blow to all of the athletes, coaches, fans and support staff at all of the schools in the immediate area.
Eli Abercrombie is a sophomore at Blackfoot High School and is best known for his work on the wrestling mats during the winter, but he was adversely affected by the IHSAA ruling that suspended all spring sports as he is also a pole vaulter on the Blackfoot track and field team and is just beginning to crack the surface of what he might be able to do with that sport and event.
It takes an insane number of hours working on footwork and positioning of the pole in order to maximize your talent and progress. It is a time-consuming amount of practice to get the pole vaulters to the optimum performance.
“It was a devastating blow to Eli when the IHSAA made their announcement,” Joe Abercrombie said. “He was looking forward to making some big strides in his event this spring and now it may be all washed away and will set him back almost a whole year.”
The restrictions of the IHSAA prohibit contact between athletes and their coaches during the time of the suspension of the spring sports, leaving the athletes without any direction in how to improve their performance for when the suspension is lifted and things resume in the sporting world.
“I think that the toughest thing for Eli has been not getting individualized workout from his coach and instruction on how to improve in his event,” Abercrombie said. “He has been working out in our home gym and doing some outside exercising and running with his brother, just trying to keep up his overall physical fitness, but is missing some of the fine tuning that could have been helping him to improve.”
Daily routines have changed drastically from the routine of being in school and having to allot time for practice and travel to meets and competing with athletes from other schools.
“This has been one of the hardest things for Eli and myself as well,” Abercrombie said. “Going to the track meets to watch and cheer on Eli has left a bit of a void in all of our lives this spring. It is also when a lot of athletes can pick the brains of their competitors and pick up on some tidbits that help to make you better. All of that has vanished for all of us this year.”
With daily routines altered, there aren’t any classes to attend so daily schedules are changed quite a bit for the student athletes and all of them have made adjustments to make things work for themselves.
“Eli and his brother Landon have filled some of the void in time by working for nearby farmers picking rocks in the fields,” Abercrombie said. “They are competitive by nature and have turned the work into a competition to see which of them can get the biggest rock each day and who can collect the most rocks in a given day. It is working to keep them in fairly good shape with the time away from the schools and sports.”
Without a set date for the end of the suspension, most athletes can only hope there will be a resumption of spring sports in Idaho at some time in the near future.
“I think that we all hope to resume the season at some point and have a district and state tournament,” Abercrombie said. “There has been talk that Utah will resume and carry the spring sports into June or July to make sure that the opportunities are there for the student athletes. Maybe the IHSAA will look at that option and bring it to the table at some point in time. It might work, but it would also take a lot of adjustments on the part of the volunteers and officials who make it all happen.”
If that is something that the IHSAA looks at and considers, it would also make for a lot of adjustments on the part of the athletes, coaches and school administrations who are usually pretty busy trying to get things ready for the next school year.
Only time will tell which direction will be taken and how soon things can get back to normal in the state.