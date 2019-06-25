BLACKFOOT – It may only be the end of June, but football is just around the corner for high schools in Bingham County. Evidence of that is the work being done in the open gyms and football camps are kicking off all over the county.
Not only that, but the Idaho High School Activities Association has released all of the football schedules for the schools in Idaho and fans of the sport are already circling dates on the calendar so that they won’t miss the big games on the schedules.
BLACKFOOT SCHEDULE
Some of the schools in the area have some pretty drastic changes in their schedules for the upcoming season, but Blackfoot’s schedule looks pretty much the same as it has for a number of years.
There are the usual games against High Country Conference foes like Bonneville, Hillcrest, Skyline and Idaho Falls, the teams I like to call the Idaho Falls four. There are games with Madison (the Buck Bowl) and Thunder Ridge and the season kicks off with a game in Holt Arena and a game against Star Valley, Wyo. There is a lot of optimism around Blackfoot as the Broncos return a lot of players with skills and the town is eagerly awaiting the season.
The season and the playoffs could come down to the Broncos wining their final game on the schedule when they host Shelley in a game that could determine both teams’ invitation to the playoffs.
Saturday, August 31, Lakeland 1 pm Holt Arena
Friday, September 6, Star Valley (WY) 7 pm Blackfoot
Friday, September 13, Bonneville 7 pm Blackfoot
Friday, September 20, Thunder Ridge 7 pm Thunder Ridge
Friday, September 27, Hillcrest 7 pm Thunder Stadium
Thursday, October 3, Skyline 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
Friday, October 11, Madison 7 pm Blackfoot
Friday, October 18, Idaho Falls 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
Friday, October 25, Shelley 7 pm Blackfoot
SHELLEY SCHEDULE
Shelley High School is coming off a very tough season and will welcome a new head coach to the program after Jake Monahan resigned. The Russets were 2-8 a year ago and did not adjust well to having to play some 5A schools as a result of being in the High Country Conference.
The Russets were competitive in every game, but the lack of depth in the program came back to bite them week after week. Gone from the schedule are games against Madison and Rigby and Thunder Ridge that the Russets had to play a year ago, replaced with Sugar-Salem and Pocatello, teams that they will be much more competitive with than they were ago. The success of this maneuver should be noticed right away as the Russets should be able to stay in games. What will be missing will be their four best players in Jake Wray at quarterback, Wyatt Remington at running back and safety, Brandon McBride, who did a bit of everything from wide receiver and punter and defensive back and of course Corey Killpack, the best two-way player on the team. How quickly they rebound from those losses will tell you what kind of team they will be early on. If they can get by Sky View of Utah and then handle the Diggers of Sugar-Salem, they will have to face off against the defending state champions in Hillcrest. It could be an 0-3 start for the Russets and that won’t do.
Friday, August 30, Sky View (UT) 7 pm Maverick Stadium
Friday, September 6, Sugar-Salem 7 pm Shelley
Friday, September 13 Hillcrest 7 pm Shelley
Friday, September 20 Idaho Falls 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
Friday, September 27 Pocatello 7 pm Shelley
Friday, October 11 Bonneville 7 pm Thunder Stadium
Friday, October 18 Skyline 7 pm Shelley
Friday, October 25 Blackfoot 7 pm Blackfoot
SNAKE RIVER SCHEDULE
Snake River High School missed the playoffs last fall for the first time in a very long time, longer than most people could even remember. This is a school and team that have a lot of pride and there are a number of changes that have taken place to ensure that it shouldn’t happen again, at least for a while.
The Panthers recognized that nobody cares how tough your schedule is year after year, they care about wins and losses, so the school had made some adjustments.
Now, for all intents and purposes, the season really comes down to a pair of games, against American Falls and Marsh Valley and that will remain the same. What has changed is the opportunity to add wins to those schools that will likely get them into the state playoffs. Gone is Sugar-Salem and Shelley and in comes Firth and West Side. Now Firth and West Side are staples in the 2A playoffs, but they should not beat Snake River, not now, not ever. If it happens, Snake River doesn’t belong in the playoffs anyway.
Snake should be much better this year as they will return a lot of players who gained experience last year. They have a returning quarterback in Mitch Lindsay and an all-state running back from two years ago in Treyton Young and have been doing a lot of things that creates optimism in the program. One of those things is the addition of Jake Monahan to the coaching staff. Monahan will join head coach Jeb Harrison and give them a solid one-two punch with the kids. Both are strong and the addition of Monahan will allow Harrison to concentrate on defense and Monahan to concentrate on offense or vice versa and that should make the program stronger. Kimberly is a tough opener, but it will be at Snake River and if they can get off the ground with a good start, then they could be 4-0 when they go to South Fremont at the end of September.
Friday, August 30, Kimberly 7 pm Snake River
Friday, September 6, West Side 7 pm Snake River
Friday, September 13, Firth 7 pm Snake River
Friday, September 20, Gooding 7 pm Gooding
Friday, September 27, South Fremont 7 pm South Fremont
Friday, October 4, Teton 7 pm Teton
Friday, October 11, Marsh Valley 7 pm Marsh Valley
Friday, October 18, American Falls 7 pm Snake River
Friday, October 25, Preston 7 pm Snake River
FIRTH SCHEDULE
Firth will open the season with a new football coach, who will be replacing Keith Drake, who took the Cougars to the state playoffs for a ton of consecutive appearances and has won the title once as well.
The team made an appearance again a year ago and were competitive all season long. The Cougars sometimes struggle with 3A opponents, but have beat them upon occasion as well. They will open the season as they do most years with a game against West Side and follow it up with a game against Soda Springs. They have added a road contest against Snake River this year which beefs up their schedule some and will be a tough matchup simply because of the size of the players.
Firth will likely use its speed to great effectiveness and will be a contender for the Nuclear Conference once again. It will all depend on how quickly the youngsters on the team can adapt to the new coach and whatever offensive and defensive schemes that he brings in.
Friday, August 30 West Side 7 pm West Side
Friday, September 6 Soda Springs 7 pm Firth
Friday, September 13 Snake River 7 pm Snake River
Friday, September 20 South Fremont 7 pm Firth
Friday, September 27 Ririe 7 pm Firth
Friday, October 4 Salmon 7 pm Salmon
Friday, October 18 North Fremont 7 pm North Fremont
Friday, October 25 West Jefferson 7 pm Firth