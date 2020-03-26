BLACKFOOT – On March 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued a proclamation that basically suspended all spring sports through April 5. They also canceled the Idaho State Cheer/Dance Championships and postponed the State Debate Championshiops.
The suspension of spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field has had widespread ramifications and has shut down all of those sports, including practices and meetings of athletes and coaches from the schools in Idaho.
It has been done with the same restrictions that the IHSAA imposes every August on sports for a shut down and the controversial "No Contact" rule that has been in place for years in the state.
During this suspension, member schools are not ot compete in games or contests. There at to be no practices at any location. The coaches and student athletes are not to hold meetings. Student athletes and coaches are not to use the school's facilities for a practice, game or contest, regardless of the affiliation, which includes Club sports, or any other group seeking to use the facilities. The use of facilities for anything other than currently scheduled classes is also not allowed.
This is the fourth in a series of articles concerning the suspension of spring sports by the IHSAA and the effect it has on the people who deal with the sports and athletes on a daily basis. This time we will look at things from a parent's perspective and the things that he has noticed of his two daughters and what he thought the season may have brought to his aspirations for the year.
The suspension of all spring sports was a blow to all of the athletes, coaches, fans and support staff at all of the schools in the immediate area.
The impact of the suspension of all spring sports has probably not affected anyone as much as it has affected the seniors, who were looking forward to one final chance at earning a medal at the state track meet in May.
“I think that the toughest thing was telling the athletes,” Firth High School athletic director Scott Adams said. “Our cheer squad was going for their third state title with this group of seniors and to tell them that the state championships had been canceled was very tough.”
Included in that group of seniors were two who had been along for the previous two titles, Jordyn Adams and Sierra Gemar, and they probably took it the hardest. These girls began their season last April during the tryouts and initial workouts, followed by camps and fundraising during the summer and then more workouts, sometimes twice a day followed by performances at football and basketball games before they ever got a chance to perform, which came at the district competition, which they won. Travel plans had already been made, when IHSAA issued the suspension and/or cancellation of the championships and spring sports.
“As far as our coaches and spring sports athletes, you hope that there will still be a chance to get in a partial season and then the district and state tournaments,” Adams said. “The reality is that with each passing day, that opportunity may be slipping away.”
Firth High School has a very tight-knit group of students and student athletes, all of whom support each other and root and cheer for each other at events. They share in their successes, so this has also been a learning experience for the students.
“I have stressed to younger athletes that you can never take anything for granted,” Adams said. “I have had two huge disappointments in my family, both with seniors. Ashley, my oldest daughter, lost her senior year to an injury that was out of her control and now my younger daughter Jordyn has lost her senior year of cheerleading, again from something out of her control. Never, ever give up and always do more than your best, because you just never know how things could turn out.”
With IHSAA shutting down spring sports, including use of facilities and practices, some schools have reported that it has been a trial in keeping athletes away and to keep them from attempting to use the school facilities. Firth hasn't had that problem to date and it doesn't look like it will be a problem for the remainder of the suspension.
“We haven't had any issues with people coming onto our fields and track or trying to get into the weight room for workouts,” Adams said. “For the most part, our kids understand that this isn't the school or the coaches, but something that is worldwide and the shutdown is designed to keep the virus from spreading. This is a great group of kids that really care for one another and others as well.”
Despite the disappointment of the athletes and the sorrow of not competing for a state championship, there is still some hope that teams will be able to get back on the field or track and attempt to get enough play in to have a district and state tournament before the season is over.
“I think that there is hope that we can get back into school and see some sense of normalcy before the school year ends,” Adams said. “I know that the students would appreciate the opportunity and you never want to take away a chance at a state title from kids who work as hard as these kids do. It probably won't help the cheer squad at this late date, but maybe for the track team who has some returning state champions and possibly the softball and baseball team who had such high hopes for a successful year, this year won't be over.”