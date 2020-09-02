BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School girls’ soccer team may not send chills and shivers up and down the spines of their opponents, but mark it on your calendars, this team is getting better and better with each passing game and if Tuesday’s game against Pocatello is any indication, they will be winning games and probably some championships not too far into the future.
Entering the game with an 0-3 record, the Lady Broncos gave the Pocatello squad everything they wanted in the form of competition.
Pocatello is going through some growing pains themselves, and came into the game with a 1-3 record, but the win was over High Country Conference member Shelley, who has a fairly rich tradition in soccer and they won that game 7-0, so Pocatello has some scorers and a lot more experience than does Blackfoot.
“We are still learning what to do and where to be,” Head Coach Manuel Garcia said. “We are getting better, but it is time for us to take the next step forward.”
The next step forward may be to gain the confidence that they can score and win games. It has been said that a team has to learn how to lose before they can learn how to win and if that is the case, then now is the time to put those lessons to good use and pick up some win.
The Lady Broncos are talented, albeit very young. At least five freshmen dot the lineup for the Lady Broncos, and arguably, their best goal scorer is a freshman who is still learning the offense and what her role on the team will be.
There are some standout talents, who once the offense is fully integrated and plays become second nature and more about instinct than thinking about things before acting, this team will be a real threat to the teams in the High Country Conference.
On Tuesday, that showed up to a certain extent, as the team overcame an early goal by Pocatello to tie the game up and eventually take a lead in the first half.
“We are more competitive, but these girls are still learning,” Coach Garcia said. “When they get the confidence to know what to do without thinking about it, and taking those shots which are available, you will see a whole different team out there. We will make those changes.”
Following the Pocatello goal, junior Magali Garcia came right back and scored from directly in front of the Pocatello goal keeper to tie the game up at 1 apiece.
Several minutes later, freshman Kenna Fransen, a budding star, put the ball in the back of the net on a rebound off the goal keeper and just like that, the Lady Broncos had the lead at 2-1.
Lost in the excitement was the fact that there was still a lot of time left in the opening half and in all of the excitement, the team lost sight of one of Pocatello’s top two scorers got loose and planted a goal into the net, sending the shot past the Blackfoot goal keeper and tying the game up at 2 goals each just before the half time intermission.
Shortly after intermission, the Pocatello squad got free on a rush on the goal and one of the frontline standouts for the Lady Indians was able to get a goal to give Pocatello the lead at 3-2.
From there it was a game of catch up for Blackfoot.
The game went up and down the field with Blackfoot trying to get a tying goal and the Indians dead set on keeping the ball out of the net.
Eventually, with some mass substitutions by Pocatello, they were able to wear down the Lady Broncos and one of the Pocatello stars got free for her second goal of the game and with a two goal lead, the Indians went into a defensive mode and just played keep away from the Broncos.
The strategy worked and the Indians would leave Blackfoot with a 4-2 win.
The end result is that we could get glimpses of where the Lady Broncos are heading and the talent that is being assembled by Coach Garcia and the future if very bright for Blackfoot. The Lady Broncos are getting better and the results will soon be showing up in the win column before season’s end.
The future is very bright for the young Broncos, we just must have some patience and let the process complete itself. The Lady Broncos are in good hands with Coach Garcia and his staff.