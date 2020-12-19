SHELLEY – If the girls’ basketball game played at Shelley High School on Thursday night is any indication, the Lady Russets are getting better and better and headed in a good direction.
It isn’t by the score at the end of the game that a person can make that statement, but from the overall play of the girls and where they were at during different points of the game.
Sure, some may say, Bonneville hit 9 of 22 three-point shots, led by six made baskets by Bonneville’s Sydnee Hunt who scored 29 points, but by the fact that the Lady Russets were only trailing by two points after the first quarter, or only down by six at halftime, or even within 10 points at the end of the third period, just before the Lady Russets made a bit of a run to get within four points at one juncture of the game.
The overall play of the Lady Russets was better and they were competing until a late run by the Bees put the game away and some late three-point shooting by Bonneville put the final score at 64-43.
The Lady Russets are getting better.
In the opening quarter, the Lady Russets were toe to toe battling with the bigger and faster Bees. They were able to match baskets throughout the period, despite the deeper bench of Bonneville. The two teams were working hard and playing defense like the whole game was dependent upon their play early on.
The game at this point was tight and back and forth, with the Russets scoring late to pull within two points at the buzzer.
The second quarter was more of the same as the two teams were looking for an opportunity to seize a lead and take advantage of what the other team was offering.
The Russets were able to take a lead and held that lead for a couple of minutes, leading by as many as four points. That was when the Bees hit back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead and then worked it to the six points that were in place when the teams went to the locker rooms for intermission.
The adjustments made at halftime often are what determines the final outcome of a game and that was the situation in this game.
The Bees went more to a fast break style of play, using their speed to race past the Lady Russets and more three-point shooting which is what the Lady Russets were allowing in order to concentrate on the rebounding that they needed to play their own fast break play.
That is what changed the game, mainly because there weren’t many rebounds to get, when the Bees began hitting their shots. That allowed the Bees to increase the lead to 10 by the end of three periods.
The final stanza is where all of the scoring by Bonneville actually forced the final score. The Bees were able to score 23 points in the quarter, easily the most that they scored in the whole game. Shelley responded with only 12 points leading to the final score of 64-43.
Shelley gets better with each and every game and will continue to do so as long as the younger players don’t hit a wall and become overly tired as the season plays out. They bet a bit of a nice break during the holiday school break that begins next Wednesday. They will continue to work on their game, without any game day pressure of performing. That will help the overall program, but one has to remember that other teams will be in the same mode of play and practice as well. Injuries will play a factor as well, but overall the Lady Russets have a very bright outlook, not only for this season, but also for the future.
With only two seniors on the roster, younger players will be able to move along in their development and as the players get more and more playing time. The Lady Russets will be a team to watch as things roll along towards the District 6 4A tournament and into next year. It is always a development thing and the Lady Russets are developing.
Next up for Shelley will be a Tuesday game at home against Pocatello with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.