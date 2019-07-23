THOMAS – There is something in the wind around Snake River High School these days. There are large groups of students who get up early in the morning six days per week and run. They run for miles and they are carefully writing down how many miles they run each day.
They are keeping track of their miles and they are in a sort of competition, although the battle is within each person and not against each person. Every mile is calculated and there are some set patterns of where they run and how far.
The group includes both high school athletes and junior high athletes. The totals that these kids are racking up are becoming quite staggering for the middle of July.
When you ask one of these runners what they are doing they always reply with one of two answers: Either they are trying to become members of the 300 mile club or they are trying to achieve the 400 mile club. Whichever it is, they are running that many miles during the summer to earn an award from the coaching staff of Snake River High School. The top award appears to be an embroidered jacket with their name and either “300 mile club” or “400 mile club” emblazoned on the front. It is quite an honor to be a member.
“This all started as a way to get these kids out of the house and off the couch during the summer,” coach Mike Kirkham said. “We seemed to lose so much time from when school ends in the spring until practice began in the fall that we always felt we were playing catch-up. This has been going on for years and we wanted to start at a higher level each year, rather than try and play catch-up.”
The concept was pretty simple when the group started thinking about things. If every athlete would just run five miles per day, a very small number in terms of what they would be doing in training in the fall for cross country, imagine what kind of shape they would enter the fall cross country season in when late August rolled around.
Five miles per day, six days per week was only 30 miles, but if you did this for 10 weeks between the end of school the last week of May until the IHSAA mandated “no contact” period the first 10 days of August, you would easily accumulate 300 miles and the club was formed.
What Kirkham hadn’t planned on was the ease with which his athletes seemed to be able to accomplish the feat. The good thing was that it worked.
In the fall of 2018, his cross country teams started off better than they had for several years and it translated into better performances and fewer injuries. The teams were placing better both as individuals and as a team, both boys and girls.
The ultimate was when Braiden Stokes finished first at the district meet and both the boys’ and girls’ team won district titles, advancing on to the state meet. That is when the biggest surprise came.
Not only did Stokes finish in the second position as an individual, just seconds behind the state champion, but the boys’ team finished third and most of the runners posted career best times while doing so. The girls’ team was also very well represented and everyone was more encouraged than ever which also led to district titles in track and field and some very solid performances from his top individuals.
As track rolled around, Kirkham’s distance runners once again were the stars of the program with Lorenzo High leading the way. Snake River produced medal winners in High and Reagan VanOrden and Morgan Sensenbach and renewed interest was spawned for the summer activities, only this time the student-athletes wanted to do more. More than the 300 mile club of the previous year.
300 miles was not going to be enough of a challenge, the runners told the coaches, they wanted to be challenged, they wanted 400 miles.
Then the problem became how to keep the younger, junior high runners involved without extending them to a point where they either became injured or were disappointed in not being able to accomplish the 400 mile mark and the decision was made to include both sets of goals as the marks to achieve during the summer workouts.
The net results have been phenomenal. No less than five students have reached the 250 mile mark, only seven weeks into the summer and with plenty of time for all of them and probably a couple of more to reach 400 miles for the summer. That total includes one incoming freshman who is bound and determined to be a varsity member this fall. That group also includes two young ladies who are candidates for the 400 mile club and are ranked among the most improved runners of the group.
Some of the runners are a bit behind the others, but they are also active in other events during the summer and with basketball, volleyball, and football camps all over the northwest taking them away from their running, it is easily explained why they do not have the totals of some of the runners.
A few of the runners have already stepped up their daily workouts to ensure that they will make the total mileage needed for a jacket.
Others have increased mileage because they don’t want to be left behind when the season begins in earnest on August 11, the first official day of practice. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out for the coaches and their runners.
For those who are anxious to see this group of runners in action, they have planned a special fun run where the team will be broken up into groups for a relay at a yet-to-be-determined distance and it should be fun to see which group will prevail as the top summer runners.
That “fun run” will be held at 7 a.m. on July 31 at Snake River High School.