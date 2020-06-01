BLACKFOOT – All that Isabel Hyde has done in her three years of participating in District 4 High School rodeo is qualify for the Idaho State Rodeo Championships in barrel racing, twice as the District 4 champion.
To say that Hyde is a champion would definitely be an understatement. The buckle winner knows what she is doing when it comes to barrel racing and she hasn’t been too shabby at her other event, bole bending either, finishing third on two occasions in District 4 action and earning spots at the Idaho State Finals Rodeo as well.
“I have always been able to have a good, fast horse under me,” Hyde said. “Sometimes it is my dad who gets the horses and sometimes we raid Uncle Tony’s race barn for a good, fast horse.”
Hyde is responsible to keep the horses healthy and fit to perform and she has done a great job working with the horses and keeping them injury-free and fast as they can be.
Hyde is working hard on a third barrel racing buckle this year and in the first three rodeos, she has a pair of second place finishes to keep her right in the thick of things as the District 4 Rodeo heads into its final weekend of performances, with four performances scheduled in Blackfoot beginning on Thursday.
With 6 p.m. performances set for Thursday and Friday evening, a pair of performances set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m and a fourth set for about a half-hour after the completion of the early performance, all Hyde would seem to need to do is have some solid runs and a third buckle could well be hers.
She has built some great friendships along the way in rodeo and two of her best friends are Morgan Carson and Maquel Madsen, who coincidentally are her two toughest opponents as well.
“I am really good friends with Morgan and Maquel and the three of us drive the other two to our best performances,” Hyde said. “When you have three tough competitors, all driving each other, it makes all of you better and the results show it.”
This season has been tough on all of the cowboys and cowgirls in District 4, with the uncertainty from week to week as to what has been going on.
With the season set to begin back in April, it was announced that the Bannock County Fairgrounds would not be available for the two scheduled weeks of rodeo. That forced a bit a scrambling and extra days were scheduled for Power County in American Falls.
Then came word that the fairgrounds in Power County would not be available and that the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds would also not be available for use in mid-May.
That really threw the whole District 4 schedule into a jumble as there wasn’t a single rodeo arena available for the local high school cowboys and cowgirls to perform in.
Thanks to the availability of the Rigby Rodeo Arena and the work of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, the season was saved and three weekends were scheduled.
Just as soon as things were up and rolling, they got the first weekend in and official and the Friday night performance of the second week was in and official, when the late spring snow storm hit eastern Idaho area and forced the cancellation of the two Saturday performances.
That made the third weekend all the more important and thankfully, all three of this past weekend’s rodeo performances are now in the book, but have not yet been made official.
When they are, it is most likely that you will find Miss Hyde leading the barrel racing event heading into the final weekend of the District 4 season and off to state the competitors will head.
That brings up the other changes that have been made of late and that is with the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals.
Instead of the previously scheduled dates of June 6 through June 13, the state rodeo will now be held on June 14 through the June 20 and it is a go for the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
When the smoke all clears from this year’s spring competition, it is likely that you will find Isabel Hyde’s name at the top of the list of qualifiers in a couple of events, most certainly barrel racing. When that happens, you can rest assured that she will be among the favorites to take home the state title and head off to the National Finals Rodeo, wherever it may end up taking place.
Isabel Hyde is also an outside threat for all-around cowgirl awards, but with only two events that she competes in regularly, there are other cowgirls who are entered in as many as five events each week, giving them an edge overall.
The bottom line is what a tough old cowboy named Shawn Davis, a pro rodeo Hall of Famer himself, once told me, “In rodeo, it is much better to excel at one event than to try and win all the buckles. You will win more buckles and more money if you are the best at one event than mediocre in four or five.”