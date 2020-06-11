BLACKFOOT – With the Idaho State High School Rodeo coming to town in the next few days, there are some exacting and important social distancing guidelines that will be followed as the letter of the request to hold the event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds states.
The first thing to remember is that the event is not an “open ticketed” event. In other words, there will not be an admissions area where rodeo goers will be able to purchase tickets to the venue.
Each of the contestants from the nine high school rodeo districts have been given the opportunity to request up to six wristbands that they would then distribute to family and friends that had shown an interest in attending the performances.
Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced and although families will be allowed to sit together in the grandstand as a group, different families will be asked to sit apart which will allow for most people to feel safer under the current guidelines established by Gov. Brad Little in his Idaho Rebounds Stage 4 which goes into effect Saturday.
Contestants themselves have been requested to not flock to the grandstand after completing their event. Spectators who feel comfortable wearing face masks are encouraged to do so and others are requested to not single them out and stare at them. It is all about feeling safer in this environment and anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are requested to please stay away and not take the chance of spreading this virus.
Contestants who need assistance in the bucking chute or roping chute areas have been instructed to limit those friends from the areas in the best case scenario for safety of all who are trying to enjoy the great sport of rodeo.
People who are attending will be allowed to bring their own food and drink as there will be limited opportunities to purchase on the fairgrounds.
It is also important to note that not all events will be held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Some of the events, cow cutting and reined cow horse events for both boys and girls will be held in Rigby at the Wind River Arena and will be held on Sunday and Monday with the champions in the events being crowned on Monday afternoon.
The actual start of the high school rodeo will begin on Saturday afternoon, June 13, when the Idaho State Rodeo Queen competition begins with their horsemanship routines. That competition will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the main arena. This year, both the reining Idaho State High School Rodeo Queen and her first runner up are expected to vie for the honors once again in the competition.
The first performance of the first go round of the Idaho High School Rodeo Finals will hit the arena on Tuesday morning with the flag ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The second performance will take place on Tuesday evening with the performance beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday morning will wrap up the first go round which will get underway at 9:30 a.m. once again.
That evening, the first performance of the second go round will start things off once again with the performance at 6:30 p.m. and then on Thursday, the second go round will be wrapped up when the second performance starts at 9:30 a.m. and the third performance follows at 6:30 p.m.
The field in each event will then be cut down to the top ten performers for the Friday morning short go round in which the actual state finals champions will be crowned.
There will be an awards ceremony held next Friday afternoon where each of the top cowboys and cowgirls are awarded their buckles and saddles and the Idaho Team is announced that will be advancing to the National High School Finals Rodeo which this year will be held in Guthrie, Okla., at the famed Lazy E Arena.
Dates and times for the National Finals and any subsequent COVID-19 restrictions and regulations will be announced.