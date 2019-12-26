The college bowl game changed forever when the NCAA allowed a national championship game to be played each year to determine who wears the crown of college football.
It used to be that the polls determined the national champion and often times,there were split champions, with the Associated Press determining one and the college coaches the other. There were times when they weren’t even the top two teams in the country.
Nobody wanted to do away with the bowl games because they meant a lot of money to the colleges, the conferences and charities as well.
A system was devised to get everyone something, including a big payoff for the the top two teams in the country with a small playoff system.
This system used the highest rated bowl games, on a rotating basis, to host the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the finals for a one-game, winner take all champion.
Ever since, there have been cries to expand the system to eight teams and adding two more bowl games to the system that already has 37 bowl games being played.
The current system has diluted the bowl games to where there are many who never sell out their ticket allotments and some even have to dip into the colleges for teams without a winning or .500 record just to get participants.
The systems works in most situations, but appear broken in some others. The colleges love it as it gives more money to the college football system and also give 14 additional days of practice which improves the individual football programs. It helps everyone with money and practice.
It used to be that the top bowl games — the Rose, Orange, Sugar and Fiesta — would usually get one of the teams in consideration for a national championship, or at the very least, two of them would host either the top-ranked or second-ranked team and therefore have a chance at a hosting the national champion if the title ended up being split.
If it seems confusing, it can be at times, even more so when you factor in that some bowls have ties to conferences and others don’t, some have agreed to allow non-Power Five conferences to gain access to a bowl that they might otherwise never get a chance to play in one of the Big Four, dropping the more popular schools down the pecking order, affecting ticket sales, television money and conference revenues once the bowl game money is split among the conference members and the conference commissioner’s office.
Anyway, confusing or not, here are my selections as the top 10 bowl games for 2019-20, in reverse order, leading up to the national championship game. Feel free to disagree with me and please, let us know and we can start a conversation about our choices.
10. Outback Bowl, January 1; Minnesota (18) vs. Auburn (12)
This game features Auburn and Minnesota, members of the SEC and Big 10 respectively. Auburn had a shot at the final four at one point, but fell late in the season and this year, there just wasn’t any talk about a two-loss team making the playoffs. Minnesota was unbeaten for most of the season and since the Big 10 is not what it once was, didn’t even make the Big 10 Conference title game, which eliminated them. The big game on the Tigers’ schedule was a 48-45 win over Alabama that kept the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs as well.
Minnesota’s two losses were to Iowa and Wisconsin and they never had a chance to play Ohio State, the conference’s representative in the play-offs.
9. Sugar Bowl, January 1; Georgia (5) vs. Baylor (7)
This game will have two of the higher ranked teams in the country playing, but the Baylor Bears lost twice to Oklahoma, which eliminated them from the playoffs, and Georgia lost two games as well. The Bulldogs lost to LSU in the SEC title game the first week of December. This game could have been ranked higher, but the Baylor Bears gave up big points to Oklahoma twice and that hurts their chances in my mind. I also think that defense is overrated in the SEC, part of the national hype that surrounds all SEC schools. There are three unbeaten teams in the four that made the playoffs, so a two-loss team has not a chance in my mind to be among the top five teams in the country.
8. Citrus Bowl, January 1; Michigan (14) vs. Alabama (13)
Alabama has been in the playoffs so many years in a row that some people thought that they had an automatic bid to the playoffs and eventually into the finals. I have never liked Nick Sabin’s methods or means and feel that this is only justice and I hope that it starts a new trend of missing the playoffs for a whole lifetime. Maybe Nick will return to the NFL and he and Pete Carroll can cheat their way into the NFL playoffs instead.
Michigan lost three times this season, falling big to Ohio State and losing to Wisconsin and Penn State. This will not look good on Jim Harbaugh’s resume so they will likely go all out to beat Alabama and that would only be fitting for a coach like Saban who has bullied his way through the college ranks for a number of years after failing in the NFL. He is one of the highest paid coaches in college along with Harbaugh, but again, I don’t like their methods in the college ranks at all and if they played to a tie, it would suit me just fine.
7. Holiday Bowl, December 27, USC (22) vs. Iowa (16)
Both of these teams were ranked higher during the regular season, but had slip ups along the way. USC fell four times, to BYU, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon. Two of those games were bad losses, BYU and Notre Dame, both teams that they should have defeated. Their head coach has been under fire for most of the season, but got a late season reprieve from the USC athletic director along with an extension.
Iowa is a mess. They lost to Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin along the way to the Holiday Bowl.
They beat Nebraska the last week of November to earn this bowl game, but then again, Nebraska was a major failure this year after a promising season a year ago. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has believers in Nebraska, but I am not from Nebraska and have not been drinking from that punch bowl. Until Frost figures out how to recruit in Nebraska and can get some recruits for some of the hot beds of high school football, they will just be another also-ran program in a once proud Big Ten Conference that has fallen on hard times.
6. Orange Bowl, December 30, Florida (9) vs. Virginia (24)
The once proud Orange Bowl, the site of many a national championship game, was the regular host of teams like Nebraska and Miami back in the day when they could rule the college football scene. Now, they are accepting the likes of a fairly bad Florida team and a non-competitive Virginia team. Florida, for instance, lost to LSU and Georgia, but also scheduled Towson and Tennesee-Martin. What in the world was the athletic director thinking about when he scheduled those two teams? Just looking for an easy win? Might as well have scheduled the Mountain View Middle School team to a game if all they wanted was a win. At least the Blackfoot School District could have used the money in the proper manner. Virginia, on the other hand, has losses to Notre Dame, Louisville, Clemson and Miami listed in its season record. William and Mary, Liberty and Old Dominion are listed among their wins, but those don’t exactly get the pulse rate going when you think about a bowl game earner. Really, Orange Bowl members, you need to get your priorities in order and eliminate some of your conference ties if you want to get back to a level where you are even relevant again.
5. Cotton Bowl, December 28; Memphis (17) vs. Penn State (10)
This year, the Cotton Bowl was designated as the bowl game that would be forced to take a non-Power 5 conference team if one was highly rated enough. It came down to Memphis, who only had to beat Cincinnati two weeks in a row to earn the spot. Had they split with Cincinnati, then Boise State would have earned the bowl bid. Memphis is fast and a high scoring team. Penn State is from the Big 10, a conference I feel has been overrated all season long, but is a defense based league and program. This game could go any direction, either a high scoring game or one which could be defensive minded, because if Penn State’s defense controls the offense, then Memphis’ defense might be good enough to keep a low scoring Penn State out of the end zone. I can remember when the Cotton Bowl played host to a number of really good Southwest Conference winners against good teams such as Notre Dame and the like. How I long for those good old days.
4. Rose Bowl, January 1, Oregon (6) vs. Wisconsin (8)
The Rose Bowl, the granddaddy of them all. This year will feature the PAC-12 winner and the Big 10 runner-up. This game, even in recent years, has been the host of the national championship game. This year it is considered the playoff also-ran game. Oregon was a highly rated and highly thought of team when the season started. They lost their opener to LSU and then played a couple of 1-AA teams in Nevada and Montana and although they won, it didn’t do their resume any good. When they lost to Arizona State late in the season, their only hope was to beat Utah in the conference championship game in order to save face. They did beat an overrated Utah Utes team handily in the title game to earn this bowl bid which was an expected outcome, at least by the guys in Vegas, who seem to know all the answers.
Wisconsin ended up with the number eight ranking, but in all honesty, probably should have been flip-flopped in the rankings with Oregon. The Badgers lost back-to-back games in October to Illinois and Ohio State, and then lost to the Buckeyes again in the conference title game. The three-loss team doesn’t have a bad win on their resume. Back to back shutouts to open the season against the likes of South Florida and Central Michigan are the worst games on their schedule. They are a solid team vs. a very talented team. It will all come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.
3. Fiesta Bowl, December 28; Ohio State (2) vs. Clemson (3)
Two of the three undefeated teams in the country face off in one of the two semi-finals. Three unbeaten teams can only mean one thing, teams are scheduling down in order to try and get into the playoffs. Next year maybe four unbeatens will square off, then there will be five or six and a new playoff system. The more unbeatens there are, the more playoff teams there will be and the more television money will be required to satisfy all of the hungry teams and conferences.
Ohio State waltzed through the Big 10, beating Wisconsin twice, including one time in the conference title game. No bad games on their schedule, no close wins, just win after win after win. They should be in the national title game in a couple of weeks and I expect them to possibly be favored. I hope so as I am tired of the SEC.
Clemson, although not a big favorite the past few years, has been gathering up a following as they have beaten Alabama. I am getting the feeling that the Crimson Tide has just about worn out its welcome and with Saban as the coach, he has worn out the media and the fans of college football as well.
Clemson just hasn’t sold me with Dabbo Sweeney at the helm. He just isn’t polished enough for me to be heading a major college football team, but there is no doubt that the man can coach football.
He has the rings to prove he and his team belong, and it would not be a surprise if they win again. The biggest drawback is that they are from the ACC, not exactly a conference that should be housing a national champion, but all Clemson seems to do lately is win.
2. Peach Bowl, December 28, Oklahoma (4) vs. LSU (1)
Well, I never thought that I would ever say that the Peach Bowl could be hosting a national champion in their nice little bowl game. If LSU wins, as many think will happen, then that will be the case this year. Can Oklahoma win this game and then the national title? Sure they can, they have all the weapons and despite lone loss on their resume, they can score points in bunches, have a dynamic quarterback, and a better than advertised defense, although that would be the advertised weakness.
LSU has done everything that has been asked of it. The only thing that I don’t like is that they have a couple of weak spots on their schedule. I just don’t think that SEC schools should be scheduling the likes of Georgia Southern or Northwestern State and talked about like they were all that and a bag of chips during the regular season.
Oklahoma had one loss, that coming against Kansas State in a one score football game. I guess you can excuse that, but the defense does give up a lot of points. Their defense is also a scrambling, exciting and gambling group, that if they get on a roll, could make life for LSU miserable and lead to an upset. Can they get two upsets in a row in the playoff system the way it is? Sure they can. Will they be able to do it? Only time will tell that one and we will be able to see it happen if we watch closely.
1. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOWL, Monday, January 13, Teams to be determined.
No matter who gets to this game, it will likely be one of the most watched games of the season. There is a great likelihood that the game could feature a pair of undefeated teams or at the very least, one undefeated team and Oklahoma, who always draws interest.
In any case, it is the system that we have now and we should embrace it until the next system comes along with more teams and more weeks of football and more money for the teams and conferences and the national title winner.
Enjoy the bowl system as we know it today, for it could be different tomorrow.