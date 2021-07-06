POCATELLO – Every athletic team has a mascot of some sort or another. The San Diego Padres once had the San Diego Chicken who made fame and fortune in a national advertising campaign.
The Blackfoot High School teams have the Broncos, Firth the Cougars, Snake River has the Panthers, and the Shelley High School teams have the Russets.
For Gate City and the Grays, they have “Hoots,” a blue colored owl who acts as their ambassador to the community and beyond.
The current ‘Hoots” has been parading around for about five years now after a chance opportunity to don the suit.
“I was at a Grays game when Terry (Fredrickson) asked me if I wanted to give it a try,” “Hoots” said. “It has been a great gig since that time and I am having a blast doing it.”
Wandering around the ballpark and entertaining the kids isn’t all that “Hoots” does on a given night during the games.
“I help out with security, work the admission gate at times, basically do whatever needs to be done,” “Hoots” said. “And don’t forget the nightly race around the bases with a youngster who happens to be in attendance.”
For the record, in the ongoing five years, “Hoots” is officially nearing the 100-race mark and his record is as perfect as it could be ... he has never won a race.
The official mark, according to “Hoots,” is standing at 89 races in a row, without a win.
The best thing about the job as “Hoots” is the chance to interact with the crowd, lead cheers, help out with equipment for the nightly National Anthem singer and just play with the kids, who all have an interest in the Big Blue Owl.
“If it wasn’t for the kids, I am not sure that I would still be doing this job,” “Hoots” said. “They all just crowd around me, looking for some attention and a pleasant voice and that is what really makes the job so special. Being around the kids.”
If you haven’t been to a game, it is time to get out and watch “Hoots” in action. It is a great sight and there isn’t a single kid who doesn’t like “Hoots.” He has fans from ages 2-100 and everyone loves to get their picture taken with “Hoots.”
The Grays have a very lucrative home-stand going, where there is a lot of opportunity to get a chance to meet “Hoots” and share some time with him, whether you are a real youngster, or just someone who is young at heart and enjoys some good, entertaining baseball.
The next home games for the Grays are coming up on Saturday, July 10, when they will have a doubleheader, with games scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. The Providence Wolverines will be the visiting team for that doubleheader so don’t be late.
Just in case you were wondering, there is no charge for pictures with “Hoots” and he loves the camera, almost as much as the kids love him.
There is also no charge to be part of the race around the bases, simply register to be part of the race at the admissions area when you come in and if there are an abundance of entries, then a drawing will be held to determine the lucky youngster who will look to extend “Hoots’” string of losses.