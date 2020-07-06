BLACKFOOT – The calendar has turned from June to July and just like that, it has become camping season once again.
In this case, not necessarily the traditional camping that most people think of where you load the family up and head to the hills to one of the hundreds of camping, fishing, hiking and adventuring sites within a short drive from the Blackfoot area, which have only just recently opened as a result of closures caused by COVID-19.
The camping season I am talking about are camps for football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and wrestling that have just now begun to take place in the area.
With six high schools all fielding teams, it is only natural that the camps will be springing up now, as school is slated to be back in session within the next 60 days.
Following is a schedule of the camps, when they will start, and the cost of each one as they begin to crop up.
July 8-11 – American Falls Wrestling Club – Featuring wrestlers like Ridge Lovett, Destin Summers, Nanea Estrella and Isaiah White and under the direction of head coach Nate Gugelman, the camp is open to all ages from K-12. Cost: $75. Contact coach Gugelman at: (208) 716-5269.
July 13-14 – Blackfoot Colt Boys’ Basketball Camp – Under the direction of head coach Clint Arave and varsity boys’ basketball players, the camp is geared for grades 3-8 and will be broken down into two groups, 3-5 grade and 6-8 grade. Cost: $50, grades 3-5 will play between 8-10 a.m., grades 6-8 will play between 10-noon. Contact coach Arave at: (208) 680-2621
July 15-16 – Shelley Grid Kids Camp – 6-8 pm at Shelley High School. Cost: $35 Under the direction of Shelley High School Coach Josh Wells, Registration is at 5 p.m. on July 15.
July 20-22 – Little Lady Bronco Basketball Skills Enhancement Camp — 2nd- 8th grade levels, Cost: $60 Please bring basketball or tennis shoes and water bottle, athletic gear is recommended. Contact coach Raimee Beck for information at (208) 680-5022 or email: Blackfootgirlsbasketball@gmail.com Please register early or accepted at door on the 20th at 8:30 a.m. Camp will run daily from 9 a.m. to noon at Blackfoot High School.
July 20-24 – Shelley High School Varsity Camp, 9-12 grades. This is a full contact camp, check with coach Wells for information. This camp will include a scrimmage on Thursday, July 23. Registration is on Monday, July 20 at 5 p.m. Cost is $75. Further information can be obtained by contacting coach Wells
July 22-24 – Designed for grades 8-12 and under the direction of Shelley High School volleyball coach Savannah Leckington, Jaclyn Hawkins and Kylee Sessions. Cost is $125 ( $115 if pre-registered) Camp schedule is as follows: Wednesday, July 22 – 5 p.m. resistration, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 10:30-12:30; 2-5 p.m.; 6-7:30 (setters, hitters, liberos) Friday, 10:30-12:30; 2-4 p.m.; All Star Game 4 p.m. Contact shelleyvolleyball2020@gmail.com by July 12.
July 27 — BHS Volleyball Camp (3rd-8th grades) Camp will run from 9-11 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m. and is for 3rd-8th grades. Cost is $50. Camp will be conducted by BHS varsity coaches and players. Please pre-register by July 10.
July 28-29 – BHS Varsity Volleyball Camp (9th – 12 grades) 8-10 a.m.; 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; 1:30-3 p.m. Registration fee: $75, Camp will be held at Blackfoot High School. Please register by July 10 in order to receive a camp T-shirt.