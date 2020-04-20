BLACKFOOT – With COVID-19 playing havoc around the world, especially with sports in this country and others, I though it might be nice to return to an old standard, “It’s My Dime,” and give us a chance to reflect on some of the great moments in sports history.
For this edition, I am going to look at some of the great moments in baseball over the years. I am going to look at primarily individuals that made a tremendous contribution to the baseball world and I am ranking them in the order that I think is the most important down to the 10th most important.
You may feel free to disagree with me, in fact, that would be great because I always like the chance to defend myself and make an argument so that we can establish some conversation.
I am not the all-knowing when it comes to sports, but there is nothing that gives me more pleasure than to find someone who is a student of the game and is willing to establish some conversation.
In fact, you are welcome to email me your top 10 list on any of the topics that are discussed and let’s get a dialogue going.
What else are you going to do when “stay at home” has been established? Walk your dog?
So here goes, the top 10 events that have happened in the Major Leagues over the years.
1. Jackie Robinson breaks the color barrier when he steps on the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers. By the 1940s, organized baseball had been racially segregated for many years. The black press and some of their white colleagues had long campaigned for the integration of baseball. Wendell Smith of The Pittsburgh Courier was especially vocal. World War II experiences prompted more people to question segregation practices.
Jackie Robinson signed a contract with Branch Rickey of the Dodgers and he was soon playing for the Dodgers amid great scrutiny from around the league.
On October 23, 1945, Jackie Robinson officially signed the contract. Rickey soon put other black players under contract, but the spotlight stayed on Robinson. Rickey publicized Robinson’s signing nationally through Look magazine, and in the black press through his connections to Wendell Smith.
Robinson’s first game came on April 15, 1947, when he played first base for the Dodgers at Ebbets Field in New York.
2. Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth’s career record for home runs. On April 8, 1974, Aaron took a pitch from Los Angeles pitcher Al Downing and promptly drove it over the right field fence for his 715th career home run, breaking what had been thought to be an unbreakable record. The old record of 714 home runs had been set by none other than Babe Ruth of the Yankees, the home run king himself. Aaron played for the Braves, starting out in Boston, and when the team moved to Atlanta, that became home for the slugger. He would finish his career with 755 home runs which stood for another length of time until it was broken by Barry Bonds during the steroid years.
3. Cal Ripken Jr. breaks the all-time record for consecutive games played. Lou Gehrig was one of the toughest, meanest players in the history of baseball. He took over first base for the New York Yankees on June 2, 1925, and for 2,130 games, he was at first base when the teams took the field. He earned the nickname of the Iron Horse for his play and he is definitely a Hall of Famer, no matter what criteria you choose to use. Cal Ripken Jr., had a belief and that was if he was going to be paid to play baseball, he was going to give it all he had and them some. He played through injuries and slumps and played a position that wasn’t exactly easy on the body or the mind. On September 6, 1995, Ripken broke Gehrig’s “unbreakable” record. He continued to play on for a total of 2,632 games before he took himself out of the lineup. It is widely thought that Cal Ripken Jr.’s record will never be broken mainly because of the number of games that players regularly take off in this era of baseball.
4. Roger Maris breaks Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in a single season. Babe Ruth, arguably the greatest hitter in the history of baseball, hit home runs in bunches and when he hit 60 homers for the Yankees, it was generally though that the record would last forever. Then came 1961, and not only did Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, considered one of the greatest center fielders to ever play the game, give the record a chase, so did newly acquired right fielder Roger Maris who came to the team during the off-season. Batting third and fourth in the lineup, the Yankees had a 1-2 punch that just was too much for most teams. Between them, they hit an amazing number of homers that year, 61 for Maris and 56 for Mantle. Maris suffered through death threats and all sorts of hate mail during the season and the stress became so bad that his hair fell out in clumps. He persevered to get the record on October 2, 1961.
5. Nolan Ryan gets his seventh no-hitter in his Major League career. Most baseball players can only claim to have flirted with a no-hitter. Some get a no-hitter in high school ball or college ball or in an inning-shortened game in the minor leagues, but Nolan Ryan, dubbed the Ryan Express because of his 100-plus mile per hour fastball, took the no-hitter to a new extreme.
Nobody else in the Major Leagues has ever pitched more than four no-hitters, but Ryan took it to an even higher plateau. He had 12 one-hitters and 18 two-hitters, relying on his fastball that he just threw past batters like they weren’t even there. When he came up to the Major Leagues with the New York Mets, in 1966 he was called “too wild” to be successful, but he found his best stride when he went West and played for the Angels for a number of years before going to Texas and playing for both the Rangers and the Astros. Bottom line, seven no-hitters is pretty incredible.
6. Denny McLain wins 31 games in 1968. In this day and age, it is very unlikely that anyone will ever see a pitcher win 30 games in a single season. It is becoming more and more rare that a pitcher can even win 20 games with the middle relievers and closers that dominate the pitching staff.
In 1968 and 1969, McLain was as dominant a pitcher as there was and he and the Detroit Tigers were the talk of the American League. In 1968, McLain had an ERA of 1.68 and in those two years pitched over 300 innings per season. He had many off-the-field troubles following his career, but for those two seasons, there wasn’t anyone better.
7. Pete Rose breaks the all-time hits record. Here is another record that most people felt would never be broken and that was Ty Cobb’s record of 4,191 hits. Playing for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres and their pitcher Eric Show, Pete Rose cracked a single into left-center field for his 4,192nd hit and took over the lead for hits in a single career. Rose went on to accumulate 4,256 hits in his career, but like McClain, Rose had some off-the-field troubles that caused him to be banned from baseball and have kept out of the Hall of Fame. The hits record still stands and it is unlikely that it will be broken mainly because players just don’t play long enough to accumulate that kind of a hit total.
8. Maury Wills steals 100 bases in a single season. Maury Wills revolutionalized the game of baseball with his speed and ability to not only play defense, but to add to his offense by stealing bases. He chased Ty Cobb’s record for steals in 1962 and although this was another record that many felt was unbreakable, Wills was able to top the 96 steals that Cobb had accumulated by grabbing his 104 before the 1962 season would end. Wills led the National League in steals for six consecutive years, stealing 546 bases over his 14-year career. Ironically, 1962 was the only season that he stole over 95 bases and most of the time, he only was able to get into the 50 stolen base range. He did, however, set the stage for players like Lou Brock and Rickey Henderson to become lethal weapons in baseball by using the stolen base to put runs on the board.
9. Frank Robinson wins Most Valuable Award in both leagues. Frank Robinson was a great player, there is no doubt about it. He could hit and hit for average, his defense was as good as it gets, he drove in runs and he hit for power. He was a 12-time All-Star and he won the Triple Crown in 1966 (highest average, most home runs and most runs batted in). That is legendary stuff right there. Robinson won the National League MVP in 1961 when he led the Cincinnati Reds to the World Series title and came back in 1966 to win the American League MVP while playing for the Baltimore Orioles. Robinson went on to the Hall of Fame and was an award winning manager in his career as well. He was named as the Manager of the Year in 1989 while leading the Baltimore Orioles.
10. In 1947, the first World Series game was televised. If you don’t think that this was important enough to be listed today, just think of the ramifications that television has made on the game. Because of television, we have instant replay, something that would never have been thought of otherwise. You also have players making over $1 million annually that don’t even play, they sit on the bench. The huge $300 million payrolls are only feasible because of the money that television brings to the game. You can also watch games at virtually any hour of the day or night because of baseball. It is quite possibly the most innovative thing that baseball has been able to do over the years that has changed the game forever and the way that we watch the game with highlights on every sports cast there is around the world.
Well, there you have it, another edition of “It’s My Dime” and I hope that you enjoyed it. Please, if you have a different list, let’s talk about it. If you can make a solid case, I will relent and grant you the honor of topping me with acknowledgment of your choices. What have you got to lose? Let’s get some dialogue going here and see if we can’t spice things up.