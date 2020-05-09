Reprinted from March 5, 2019
One of the most frequently argued points in sports revolves around who was better than who. In basketball, it is always about Michael Jordan and any one of a number of others who aspire to dethrone the “Greatest Player of all Time.”
There are arguments about football’s greatest quarterback or running back and the greatest home run hitter of all time has added confusion because people will want to argue the “steroid” era and what effect it has on all of the records that were set by the McGuires, Sosas, and of course Barry Bonds.
The bottom line is that the argument really doesn’t need to satisfy anyone other than the person who’s making the defense of his or her choice.
The list of greatest athletes from Bingham County will be varied and incorporate student athletes from all six high schools — Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Snake River, Shelley, and Sho-Ban and there are candidates from each school that could have a case made for them.
These selections are mine and I tried to make a case for several sports as I went through the many very talented athletes and their accomplishments. This has been a fun exercise and it should test the memory of many sports fans.
As always, your comments and replies are always welcome and I would hope that you would respond and let me know what you think as you read through the list that I have compiled for your entertainment.
1. Steve Hayes, Aberdeen High School, basketball
Steve Hayes was something that the state of Idaho had never seen before. A legitimate, seven-foot center in basketball that got some training and coaching at an early age. He may not have caught the eye of some of the major colleges, but they knew of him and with the way that Idaho State University pursued him, especially his senior year, it was a foregone conclusion that he would stay in Idaho for college. As a freshman, Hayes only averaged 9.8 points per game, but by the time he was a sophomore, he had developed into a 20-point-per-night player and he helped lead the Bengals into the NCAA tournament, back in the day where there weren’t many conferences that had tournaments and there were only a few teams that advanced to the “Big Dance.” By the time “Big Steve” reached his senior year, he was a force to be reckoned with and he led the Bengals back to the NCAA tournament and they made the most of it. They downed their first round opponent, Long Beach State, and it set up a round of 16 matchup with UCLA, in a game played at BYU. The Bruins were seeking their 11th consecutive Final Four appearance with the Bengals standing in their way. Hayes scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 76-75 upset win that sent the Bruins home.
Hayes went on to a 13-year professional career, including stints with several NBA teams. During that time, he was a CBA champion, CBA Playoff MVP and CBA MVP. He was also able to coach for a number of teams with moderate success.
2. Josh Hill, Blackfoot High School, football
Josh Hill was a three-sport athlete at Blackfoot High School, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. He chose to attend Boise State University to chase a career in football, but left after one year and transferred to Idaho State University where he excelled in football. Hill was signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Saints and has been with the team ever since. Hill has spent seven years with the Saints. Hill is active in giving back to the community and spends time in Blackfoot each summer working with various charities.
3. Curtis Brinkman, Shelley High School, various
At age 16, Curtis stood 6’ 7” tall and could dunk the basketball with either hand. He was very athletic and mobile and had already set his sights on a professional basketball career. The summer before his sophomore year, Curtis was working on his father’s farm moving pipe and he paused to climb a power pole to check on other employees and their status. That was when he was struck by an electrical arc, knocking him to the ground. By the time the EMTs reached Curtis and got him to a hospital, doctors had to amputate both of his legs. His choice to continue on the path of athletics was almost immediate and he wasted no time in getting outfitted for a racing wheelchair and the rest is pretty much history. Curtis became a phenomenal motivational speaker and author of the book, “The Will to Win,” which would pretty much exemplify his entire life. As a wheelchair athlete, Brinkman would win the Boston Marathon and became the first wheelchair athlete to beat all of the “runners” in the race as well. Brinkman would become a five-time paralympic gold medal winner and would win 20 marathons during his career. Quite an amazing athlete in his own right, Brinkman is probably remembered more for his motivational speaking than anything else and his hometown of Shelley has memorialized him with a park that is located across the street from Shelley High School.
4. Kurtis Downs, Firth High School, X-Games
Kurtis Downs is an extraordinary athlete. You would have to be in order to do the things on the back of a bike, skateboard or any other wheeled contraption. It includes spins, flips, 180- or even 360-degree turns and landing the bike on the correct path without severely injuring yourself. Downs’ reputation has been one that has grown with the needed skill to perform the acts that he is asked to perform, his approach to the skills he has been asked to perform. Downs started racing bikes at an early age and he was always competitive, even with older, more experienced riders and when he began getting those other riders’ attention with the stunts and tricks that he was performing, sponsors of shows began taking notice. His signature maneuvers were soon the asked-for performances when he appeared and led to contracts with companies like Nitro Circus.
5. Spencer Toone, Snake River High School, football
Spencer Toone was a member of two state champions at Snake River High School during his playing time at the school. He was a linebacker and went on to star at the University of Utah and be drafted by the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League. When his professional playing days were over, he later became a college football coach, serving as defensive coordinator at Idaho State University for five years. He is still active in coaching and helps with clinics around the Northwest and is a motivational speaker as well. Toone is best know for having played in a Super Bowl while with the Titans and always being on the scene of big plays even though he was not the biggest or most physical of linebackers in the NFL.
6. Wiley Peterson, Fort Hall, rodeo
Wiley Peterson engaged in the Professional Bull Riders for a number of years, winning several top notch bull riding events and amassing $1.5 million in earnings. He retired from the sport and went back to school in order to earn his physicians assistant degree from Idaho State University. Now a resident of Chubbuck, Peterson still lends his expertise and name to a number of rodeos in the area to help further and advance the sport. His annual Wiley Peterson Bull Riders Only event at Fort Hall is one of the best conducted and attended rodeos in the area and gives the entire prize amount to the one bull rider who survives two rounds of riding. One year, when none of the riders was able to complete two rides on the bulls and failed to be the sole survivor, the prize money was awarded to the stock contractors who brought in the bulls, making the bulls the champions of the event.
7. Raimee Beck, Blackfoot High School, basketball
Raimee Beck was a one-of-a-kind athlete that was prominent as a softball or basketball player. Growing up, she played against the boys in Little League baseball and more than held her own offensively and defensively. Concentrating on basketball when she got to high school, Beck went on to set numerous school records for scoring and was especially adept at those popular three-point shots and often carried the team to a win. Her senior season, she led the Broncos to an unbeaten season before the team was upset in the district tournament and failed to make the state playoffs. Beck went on to play for the United States Air Force Academy where she set school and conference records as a three-point shooter and made several all-conference teams. She has now returned to the Blackfoot area where she is an assistant basketball coach at Blackfoot High School. Raimee is definitely one of a kind as an athlete.
8. Tanner Higham, Shelley High School, football, basketball, golf
Tanner Higham may have been so good of an athlete that he never really reached his potential in any one sport. A state champion in football, basketball and golf, Higham could lead a team to a win at any time, in any sport. He could have been a scholarship winner in any of the sports, but pursued golf and since leaving college, has won some of the most prestigious tournaments around, including the annual Von Elm Tournament in Blackfoot. When choosing sides in any playground activity, Tanner Higham would be the first player chosen by me or anyone else who might be selecting a team. He was simply that good and remains that way to this day.
9. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot High School, rodeo
Stetson Jorgensen was a high school football player and wrestler at Blackfoot High School who dabbled in rodeo. When he broke his femur steer wrestling as a sophomore, that sport took a back seat to the others until he arrived on the scene at Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo. Once there, he kind of took off in the sport. Jorgensen credits his sudden rise in the rodeo standings to a new horse that he leased named “Mabel.” The partnership with Mabel and finding the right hazer who helps to keep the steers running in a straight and manageable manner has vaulted him to the top of the Circuit Finals standings and produced some winning events to boot.
10. Richard Hobbs, Shelley High School, football
Richard Hobbs was a great high school football player. He played at Shelley High School and earned all-state honors in 1979 and 1980, first as a defensive end and then as a linebacker. He was also all-conference as a quarterback on offense and was named offensive and defensive player of the year at Shelley High School. He earned all-state honors in basketball on two different occasions and lettered in track for four years. That says a lot for Mr. Hobbs. He wasn’t just an athlete, he was also a good student as a member of the National Honor Society and he graduated seventh in his class. Hobbs went on to star in football at Brigham Young University. He was recruited by Boise State, Idaho State, Air Force and Oregon State but chose BYU and majored in marketing. He returned home and became a football coach. He was honored by the naming of the field on the campus of Shelley High School in his honor.