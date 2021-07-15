BLACKFOOT – It is rodeo season! If you don’t believe it, just look at what is coming your way in the coming weeks.
This week, the National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off action with a week-long, performance-filled venue that will crown national champions in a whole bevy of events, beginning with the NHSFR Queen Contest that gets underway on Friday, July 16.
The reigning queen is from Rigby, and is Shaylee Warner and she has done a beautiful job this year. The Idaho High School Queen, just named in June, is Kylee Whiting and she has been working hard to be prepared for this year’s event in which she hopes to bring back-to-back titles to Idaho.
The Snake River Stampede will be held July 20-24 and is often called the “fastest, wildest show in the world.” It has routinely been one of the top summer attractions that professional rodeo has to offer and many world champions have competed during its annual run.
In a couple of weeks, we will have the Preston Night Rodeo, one of the oldest and most prestigious events in the country. Top rodeo performers will be in action on July 29-31.
The very next week, the action will shift to the War Bonnet Round-Up in Idaho Falls, the oldest rodeo in Idaho. It all started in 1911 and continues on today. This year’s roundup will take place the first week of August, with performances on Aug. 5-7 in Idaho Falls.
That doesn’t even begin to include the the two big rodeos in the Treasure Valley, the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Snake River Stampede.
The Caldwell Night Rodeo will take place from Aug.17-21 and will feature a host of top-ranked cowboys in their performances.
And of course, to cap off the run of great rodeo in Idaho will be the Gem Classic Rodeo held during the Eastern Idaho State Fair and its two-day run will be on Sept. 6-7, always featuring some top Idaho and national professional cowboys so don’t miss out on the action.