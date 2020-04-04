Jackson leads 1A Div II All State Girls Basketball Team

BLACKFOOT – The All-State girls’ 1A Division II basketball team had a very familiar name on the first team, at least to Bingham County sports fans, as Sho-Ban’s Harley Jackson, a high scoring guard, was named to the team on the basis of her 27.1 points per game scoring average.
Jackson has been leading the Lady Chiefs on the hardwood for a couple of years and in the interim has become a 1,000-point scorer in only two years, set numerous scoring records around the state, including making 17 three point shots during the 2019 state girls’ basketball tournament. She set two other records at the state tournament in 2019 with 40 points in a single game and 10 made three point shots in a single game.
Jackson was also able to score 47 points in a single game this past season in a game against Hagerman, in which she was also able to dish out 10 assists, proving that she isn’t just a one trick pony.
The rest of the team, as voted upon by Idaho’s 1A Division II coaches is as follows:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KYLIE WOOD, CAREY
Why she is player of the year: The 5-6 junior point guard led the Panthers to a second-place finish at state, averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists.
Coach’s comment: “She is a student of the game and spends countless hours watching film. Every camp that she attends in the summer, she comes home with pages full of notes and she studies these notes throughout the year,” Carey coach Merrilee Sears said.
What others are saying: “We prided ourselves on our defense only allowing 28 points a game. In the semifinals at state, Kylie scored 27 points on us, the only player this year that scored over 20 on us,” Tri-Valley coach Jeff Springer said.
What’s next: She’ll gun for her third straight trip to the Idaho Center next year.
MADALYN PERMANN, ROCKLAND
The four-year starter capped her career with 1,578 points and an elusive state title. The 5-6 guard dominated both ends of the court for the Bulldogs, racking up 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game.
HARLEY JACKSON, SHO-BAN
The leading scorer in all classifications (27.1 ppg) was in range once she got past half court. But the 5-2 senior guard was no one-trick pony. She added 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game. She even had 10 assists during a 47-point game.
KYNLEE THORNTON, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
The Lions could get out and run behind the 5-10 junior forward, who also ran the point and played shooting guard. She averaged 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds. But she was also her league’s defensive player of the year with 3.1 blocks a game.
EMMA HOLLON, TRI-VALLEY
The 5-5 junior point guard ensured the Titans’ offense ran smoothly and led Tri-Valley to its best finish at state (third place). She kept everyone involved, racking up 4.1 assists a game while adding 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
COACH OF THE YEAR: VERN NELSON, ROCKLAND
He led the Bulldogs (23-3) to their first team championship in any sport this winter.
SECOND TEAM
Lotus Harper, Salmon River, 5-6, Junior, point guard, 12.8 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Emily Diaz, Salmon River, 5-8, Senior, Center, 13.3 ppg, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Kiersley Boyer, Rockland, 5-10, Sophomore, Forward, 9.7 ppg, 10.4 rebounds
Riley Moore, Mackay, 5-7, Junior, Point guard, 14.3 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists
Charlotte Wilson, Rockland, 5-4, Senior, Point guard, 8.6 ppg, 5.4 steals, 4.8 assists