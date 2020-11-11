IDAHO FALLS – It is jamboree season for girls’ basketball in southeastern Idaho. These jamborees are taking place at a number of different schools as the teams are getting prepared for the season, which begins in earnest on Saturday. It is time for basketball already.
For Firth High School, the jamboree they participated in took place on Tuesday night when they traveled to Skyline High School and played against both the Grizzlies and the Butte County Lady Pirates.
For these Jamborees, it isn’t whether you lose against an opponent, it is more important to see how the team is developing before they have to play a regular season game.
For Firth, that first game comes up on Saturday, when they travel to Bear Lake High School where they play a team that advanced to the state girls’ basketball tournament a year ago following a play-in game over these same Firth Lady Cougars just prior to the state being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the pandemic is still in place and some of the jamborees around the area are suffering the consequences of games being postponed and canceled already.
Pocatello High School, which was scheduled for a jamboree at Snake River High School on Thursday, has already pulled out of that chance to get on the court for some practice against a real live opponent in game like conditions. Fortunately, Snake River was able to find a replacement in Blackfoot.
The jamboree at Skyline did not allow any spectators for their jamboree, so before anyone jumps in a car and heads to Snake River High School for the jamboree on Thursday night, be sure to check with the school to see if any spectators will be allowed in.
Aside from Snake River and Blackfoot, Malad was invited to the jamboree, so the three teams will all play against each other, mainly to work on game situations and their current offense and defense and see where they are team-wise before they head into the rigors of the regular season beginning on Saturday.
If spectators are allowed in, masks will be required and there will be limited seating, so once again, please check before you head out to see a pair of our local teams, both with high expectations for this coming basketball season, begin their play towards what most people will hope will end with a championship banner being hung in their respective gymnasiums.
The jamboree showed that there is still work to be done for all three teams that participated as none of the teams are in mid-season form. These jamborees will have high turnover rates, but you will see what kind of shooters each team has, whether they can break a press, how they will rebound and what kind of defense the team might employ when the season begins.