BLACKFOOT – It has often been said that “Luck is where practice and opportunity meet.” That is only one of many mantras that circulate around the sports world. It is just like 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” or “You have to be committed and dedicated in order to succeed.”
Jaspur Brower has heard them all and he tries to use each and every one of them when he prepares for a rodeo.
Is he committed? One would have to think so as he travels 3½ hours one way just to compete in the always difficult District 4 High School Rodeo, traveling from his his home in Big Piney, Wyo., to the southeastern Idaho area to try and win a championship.
This year, as he headed into the final week of rodeo performances in Blackfoot, he had a chance. He was trailing the bareback riding standings by a few points, with a chance to overtake the leaders, Tristan Smith and Sage Allen, for the all important buckle that goes with the championship.
“I will just have to go out there and cover everything that I ride,” Brower said. “I will have to leave it all on the arena floor and hopefully it will be enough.”
Brower did just that, he left it all on the arena floor and it was just enough, as he accumulated enough points to edge out his two closest competitors with a final tally of 66 points, to edge out Tristan Smith who had 63 points and Sage Allen with 59 points.
He did it with style and with his always present smile on his face and good wishes to his buddies who stand alongside him at every rodeo.
“We are all a pretty tight group of riders,” Brower said. “We all pull for each other, we all want to win, but we would do anything for one of the guys, the group of us that ride the rough stock, we would do anything for each other.”
It is that kind of camaraderie that exists in high school rodeo and the kind of natural friendships that are built along the way. Each rider wants to get better and be the best, but they don't do it with animosity and ill will towards one another and that is what high school rodeo is all about.
The bareback division of District 4 has been tough all season, maybe the toughest it has ever been. There are only five riders in the division, but Brower, Smith, and Allen have separated themselves from the other two. Yet week after week, you can see the top three helping the other two with tips on how to get better, or what each of the horses they have drawn may have a tendency to do. You see, they don't want to win, if the others aren't at their best. Each is riding the best that they can and scoring as high as possible on each and every ride.
If it were up to the riders, they would all make the eight-second ride and they would all score the same for having done their best. It is that kind of a club that has formed between this group of young men.
It doesn't mean that they don't want to win, they just want it to be with the best from everyone else that is competing. They aren't going to accept anything less than each other's best effort and that is what they all want.
Brower is tall for a rough stock rider. Most bull riders are built low to the ground, which keeps their center of gravity at a lower point. For the bronc riders, the taller you are, the harder it is to spur out of the chute, something that Brower has to practice constantly to overcome. It doesn't always keep you from winning an event, but it can sure help things out if you ride properly.
“I work with my saddle horse a lot, practicing in a chute to make sure that I can get the timing down of leaving the chute with my spurs and feet in the right place,” Brower said. “It isn't easy, but it is necessary if I want to be a champion.”
A student at Big Piney High School, Brower isn't just a one-trick pony either. He excels at football and basketball when he isn't competing in rodeo, but the arena is his first love and he will spend the majority of the summer traveling from rodeo to rodeo on the weekends just to keep himself in top rodeo condition. It also helps that he has stayed healthy all spring.
“It has been a good year so far, no real injuries,” Brower said. “As long as I am healthy, I feel that I have a chance to compete with the best and now it is on to the state finals.”
Brower has had a chance to look around and see some of the competition that will be waiting for him when he reaches the Idaho State High School Finals. There are a couple of friends who rodeo in District 7 that have his eye, along with the pair of cowboys that he rodeos with weekly from District 4.
Both Cooper Cooke and Kelby Schneiter have caught his eye along with Smith and Allen from District 4, so the five of them should get a lot of attention from the field of a dozen who will gather with their eyes on the National High School Finals Rodeo which will take place at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., in July.
No matter how things shake out, whether it is one of the quintet mentioned above or somebody else in the Idaho Finals, it should make for some good watching and great competition.