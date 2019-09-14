BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Youth Jazz Basketball program has announced that registration for this year’s program will take place on Tuesday through Thursday at Mountain View Middle School.
The program, which introduces youngsters to the game of basketball, is geared toward those in the first through the eighth grade and gives them a chance to learn the fundamentals before they get into junior high school.
In addition to taking the registration for the kids’ participation, the costs involved have also been announced.
First and second graders — $45.
Third and fourth graders — $50.
Fifth and sixth graders — $50.
Seventh and eighth grade — $50.
Cash and checks will be accepted. This year, credit cards and debit cards may be used to pay the registration fees, but there will be a $2 charge for each transaction to offset the processing fee.
There will be a seventh and eighth grade group if there are enough interested participants. This group will begin play in January, but registrations need to be done prior to that date.
For more information, please contact Tami at (208)681-4691 or Amber at (208)680-6812
There is a need for additional coaches, referees, commissioners and volunteers for these groups of kids. Please be aware that a shortage of coaches/volunteers will result in a delay of kids being contracted and the season starting. There is always a need for parent volunteers.