ABERDEEN – Jefferey Law is a cowboy and there is no doubt about it. From the way he dresses to the way he talks to what he does for work in his spare time to the sport that he loves and works at perfecting, Jefferey Law is every bit a cowboy.
Law just accepted his diploma at Aberdeen High School recently, and he is already working on a cattle ranch that sits on the border of Idaho and Montana, but he is still getting ready for the state high school rodeo which he has qualified for three consecutive years.
His event is the always tough and rough saddle bronc riding.
“I love rodeo and can’t wait to get the state rodeo going in a few days,” Law said. “I have gone three years in a row in the saddle bronc event and maybe I can get lucky this year and win the whole thing.”
Law knows he has his work cut out for him, having been to the state rodeo three years in a row has left him with the knowledge of what it takes to win and how he can accomplish it. It is just more than hard work and being prepared, you have to have a bit of luck as well.
“You can be the best rider in the world, be the best prepared rider in the world, and if you draw a nasty, no-bucking horse, or one that takes a bad step coming out of the chute, you lose,” Law said. “You have to be ready for everything, but you also have to get the right draw and he has to come out of the chute clean for you to have a chance. You just never know.”
Law is truly everything that it takes to be not only a good rodeo cowboy, but a cowboy in real life. He has a love for horses and enjoys working with cattle from the back of a horse. He enjoys taking care of the animals and the life of living on a cattle ranch.
He has also worked to make himself a better cowboy by the things that he does in his spare time.
He was active with FFA (Future Farmers of America) while in high school and learning how to weld, both things that will serve him well as time goes by and he works at being a real-life cowboy.
“I enjoy working on the ranch and using the things that I have learned to better use,” Law said. “I am not going to stop there as I am planning on enrolling at TVCC (Treasure Valley Community College), studying and learning about horse shoeing and working on my welding. There is always a need for a good welder.”
Law is coming into the state finals as the third-ranked rider from District 4, but only one point separated first from third. That can disappear in the blink of an eye. He doesn’t fear anyone coming in, figuring that everyone is starting out on an even surface, each with strengths and weaknesses and he knows what he will have to do to be successful.
“I know that there are some good riders coming in from the other districts, after all, there are nine districts now, and they are all tough to win,” Law said. “I know that I have to have my head on straight, I have to be focused on the task at hand and I have to draw good stock. The draw won’t take place until just before we ride, so it isn’t like we can sit and study the horse beforehand, we have to take what we get and make the most of it. Luck will play into it a bit, I just have to be prepared.”
You can count on Law to be as prepared as he can be and with his own brother as one of the main competitors, both of the Law boys can be expected to be contenders when the first chute is opened up on Monday night and the first of the saddle bronc riders tries to get the eight seconds in and earn a score to get things rolling.