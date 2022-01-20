BLACKFOOT – The latest media basketball poll for Idaho high school boys has been released. In most cases, the teams at the top remain there, but there is some movement of votes cast for other schools.
In 5A, Lake City is unbeaten and still ranked number one, but Madison from eastern Idaho has cracked the top five at number four which is a good thing for eastern Idaho basketball.
In 4A, Middleton and Jerome are 1-2 and both have received first place votes, so it will be interesting to see if Jerome can continue the climb upward or if Middleton will fall somewhere along the way.
In 3A, Marsh Valley is still ranked number one, but their schedule is not the toughest in the 3A ranks and there is some pressure from McCall-Donnelly and Snake River. McCall-Donnelly lost last night so next week’s poll will reflect that. Snake River is just rolling along and probably will continue to do so until they meet Marsh Valley in conference play.
Ambrose and North Fremont are neck-and-neck, each with a single loss, but North Fremont is in the always difficult Nuclear Conference and it is not inconceivable that they could lose a game or two in conference play.
Lapwai has been cruising along at 11-0 and is a unanimous selection as the top team once again this week in 1A Division I.
In 1A Division II, it is Camas County on top with Prairie and Grace in second and third. That classification will go down to the wire before a top selection is made just before the state tournament.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (10) 13-0 50 1
2. Eagle 11-2 39 2
3. Owyhee 10-3 29 3
4. Madison 9-3 14 —
5. Lewiston 11-2 13 4
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 3, Rigby 1, Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 10-1 45 1
2. Jerome (1) 11-1 37 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 10-2 33 4
4. Preston 11-2 20 3
5. Century 11-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (8) 10-2 47 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (1) 8-1 40 2
3. Snake River (1) 12-2 33 4
4. Kimberly 7-4 19 5
5. Teton 8-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: Homedale 3, Fruitland 2, Priest River 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 11-1 44 1
2. North Fremont (3) 11-1 37 4
3. St. Maries (2) 8-2 30 3
4. Melba 10-2 28 2
5. Ririe 10-3 9 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 11-0 50 1
2. Prairie 9-2 35 2
3. Grace 9-4 20 4
4. Logos 7-2 15 5
5. Victory Charter 9-3 11 3
Others receiving votes: Butte County 8, Kamiah 5, Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Camas County (8) 11-1 48 1
2. North Gem (2) 9-1 34 3
3. Rockland 9-2 22 4
4. Dietrich 8-2 16 2
5. Carey 11-4 14 —
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 12, Council 4.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.