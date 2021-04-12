RIGBY – The only word that comes to mind when thinking of the pitching performance by Joel Simmons of Rigby last Thursday is “brilliant.” That is how the coaching staff of Rigby referred to the no-hitter thrown by Simmons against the Shelley Russets.
The only blemish on the pitching line for Simmons was the four walks that he issued during his five innings on the mound.
He did not allow a run, a hit or, for that matter, anyone to get within 90 feet of home plate. He also was able to strike out six Russets hitters during the contest which Rigby won 15-0.
For the Shelley Russets, it was another learning experience in a season full of such phrases as the Shelley team fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-3 in High Country Conference play.
For Rigby, it was win number one on the year against 7 losses. The Trojans have not won a game in High Country Conference play for the 5A schools.
The two teams have two more games remaining in their three-game series this week.
SHELLEY 000 00X — 0 0 2
RIGBY 645 0XX — 15 13 4
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor Gemar 2 0 0 0 1 0
Jarret Leal 2 0 0 0 0 0
Austin Bateman 1 0 0 0 2 0
Stockton Poulsen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Byington 3 0 0 0 0 1
Peyton Maynard 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jedd Kerner 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kayden Kidman 2 0 0 0 0 0
Creighton Ball 2 0 0 0 0 2
John Kerner 1 0 0 0 0 0
Carter Osterman — — — — — -
Nate Ball — — — — — -
#28 — — — — — -
Totals 18 0 0 0 4 6
Batting ROE: Jarret Leal, Kayden Kidman, Peyton Maynard, Trevor Gemar
HBP: Jarret Leal
CS: Trevor Gemar
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (39.13%)
John Kerner, Jaxon Byington 2, Jedd Kerner, Austin Bateman 2, Peyton Maynard 2, Trevor Gemar
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Austin Bateman, #28
Rigby
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Regan Hendricks 2 0 1 0 1 1
Aaron Archibald 2 1 0 0 1 2
Jon Madsen 0 0 0 0 1 0
Joel Simmons 3 3 2 0 0 0
Trey Satthoff 3 1 1 1 1 1
Jack Boudrero 1 3 1 0 1 0
Payton Klingler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lucas Hawkes 1 2 0 0 1 1
Mason Wise 1 0 1 0 0 0
Paxton Sheppard 4 2 3 2 0 0
Ryker Kirkham 4 2 1 4 0 0
Connor Lord 3 1 3 3 0 0
James Madsen — — — — — -
Totals 25 15 13 10 6 6
Batting 2B: Paxton Sheppard, Joel Simmons
TB: Jack Boudrero, Regan Hendricks, Ryker Kirkham, Connor Lord 3, Trey Satthoff, Paxton Sheppard 4, Joel Simmons 3, Mason Wise
RBI: Ryker Kirkham 4, Connor Lord 3, Trey Satthoff, Paxton Sheppard 2
FC: Ryker Kirkham
HBP: Jack Boudrero, Lucas Hawkes, Regan Hendricks, Joel Simmons
SB: Connor Lord 2, Paxton Sheppard 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (48.57%)
Aaron Archibald, Jack Boudrero, Lucas Hawkes, Regan Hendricks 2, Ryker Kirkham 2, Payton Klingler, Connor Lord 3, Jon Madsen, Trey Satthoff 2, Paxton Sheppard 2, Joel Simmons
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Jack Boudrero, Ryker Kirkham, Payton Klingler
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR #28 1.0 50 .520 6 7 7 2 2 0
John Kerner 1.1 46 .522 3 6 6 3 3 0
Austin Bateman 1.2 34 .647 4 2 2 1 1 0
Totals 4.0 130 .554 13 15 15 6 6 0
Pitching L: #28
HBP: John Kerner 2, Austin Bateman, #28
WP: John Kerner, Austin Bateman 2
Pitches-Strikes: John Kerner 46-24, Austin Bateman 34-22, #28 50-26
Groundouts-Flyouts: John Kerner 0-0, Austin Bateman 0-4, #28 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: John Kerner 6-12, Austin Bateman 7-11, #28 4-12
Rigby
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Joel Simmons 5.0 93 .591 0 0 0 6 4 0
Totals 5.0 93 .591 0 0 0 6 4 0
Pitching W: Joel Simmons
HBP: Joel Simmons
Pitches-Strikes: Joel Simmons 93-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Joel Simmons 5-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Joel Simmons 12-23
Stats provided by Game Changer