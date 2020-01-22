SHELLEY – Shelley High School’s best returning distance runner and a star of the cross country team, has officially signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Terms of the scholarship were not released at the time of the letter signing.
Jonathan Frew, who has been leading the boys’ track and field teams and the cross country teams for the past year, expects to make an impact at CSI as quickly as possible and plans on running the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters once he is on campus.
Tentative plans are for Frew to run his freshman year, take time off to complete an LDS mission and then return to complete his two-year obligation with CSI before pursuing a college career at a four-year school and earn his degree.
“I am not totally sure exactly what I plan on studying to begin with at CSI,” Frew said. “My best subjects in school have always been science so probably something with sports medicine or physical therapy.”
His coaches all gave rave reviews of the type of athlete Frew has been during his four years at Shelley High School.
“Johnny is the type of athlete that has a great work ethic,” coach Drew Wilson said. “He has put in the work for four years and he is now reaping the rewards of those efforts.”
Frew, who has a personal best time in cross country of 16:11.7 for the 5K distance, is looking forward to getting on campus and getting to work with coach Lindsey Anderson of CSI.
“Coach Anderson is putting together a workout schedule for me for when the high school season is over,” Frew said. “I think that she will be able to help me a lot to improve my running technique and times in all of my events.”
Frew is also eyeing the school mark in the 1600 meters for this spring and hopes to close in or even break the record this year.
“My best time for the 1600 is 4:44 which I did at the start of the season last year,” Frew said. “I struggled a bit with injuries and hopefully have that worked out. The school record is 4:26, which is a big jump, but it is possible to make those kinds of jumps in a season if you work hard enough.”
There is a long list of track stars in Frew’s family history, so it is likely that he will be continuing the tradition that has been established for many years before he became a runner.
“My great-grandfather was a track star and there have been a lot of runners between him and me,” Frew said. “Hopefully I will be able to continue that tradition and set my own marks before I am finished.”
Frew expects to be on campus at CSI sometime in August and begin preparations for the fall cross country season immediately upon arrival.