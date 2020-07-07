FIRTH – A pair of athletes who graduated from Firth High School have now signed letters of intent to play volleyball at the next level.
Ashlee Adams, a graduate of Firth a couple of years ago, has been on scholarship to Big Bend Community College and will be taking her game on to the University of Alaska-Anchorage where she will play Libero for that program. Ashlee was a player of the year in the Nuclear Conference and excelled in several sports while in high school.
Her sister, Jordyn, a member of the 2019 2A state championship team at Firth High School this past fall, will attend Big Bend Community College and will be a back row defensive specialist and expects to play right away.
Both girls are the daughters of Scott and Erika Adams of Firth.
Scott Adams is the head boys’ basketball coach and athletic director at Firth High School where he has coached seven state championship teams for the Cougars.