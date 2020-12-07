BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s own Stetson Jorgensen is making news out of Texas during the National Finals Rodeo in the steer wrestling event.
Jorgensen posted a fast time in the first round of the event with a time of 4.0, good enough for fourth in the round and worth over $8,800.
Coming right back in round two, Jorgensen posted a time of 5.0 which was good enough for ninth and although he didn’t earn any prize money for the effort, it did keep him in the average after two rounds.
Round three Saturday night saw Jorgensen post a time of 3.7 seconds which was good enough for fourth and a paycheck of $11,000.
He was sitting in a good position in the average after three rounds and was set to compete in round four on Sunday.
Jorgensen has done one better with his finish in the fourth round, posting a time of 3.9 seconds and finishing third, worth an additional $18,192.
The big check in round number four has also vaulted Jorgensen into the top six in the world rankings with total earnings of over $94,118 and he finds himself only around $22,000-$23,000 behind the world leader.
Jacob Talley of Keatchie, La., is the current world leader with just over $116,000 and he just took the lead from Matt Reeves on Sunday night.