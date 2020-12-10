ARLINGTON, Texas — Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen is still battling for his first world title in steer wrestling, after the seventh performance or go round at the National Finals Rodeo.
That is the good news.
Unfortunately, there is also some bad news, but nothing disastrous that will take away his attempt to become the 2020 world champion steer wrestler.
Jorgensen performed like he has all during the now seven rounds of rodeo at the National Finals Rodeo, with everything that he has to give and he earned a time of 4.7 seconds, which was good enough for 10th place in the round, but not good enough to earn him any prize money and he has slipped from second to third in the world champion standings.
He still has several more go-rounds left in his attempt to win that precious belt buckle and he and his horse Mabel will be firing after it in the next go round on Thursday night.
The leader is still Matt Reeves, who did cash a small check on Wednesday night and has a total of $134,809 to lead over the second place cowboy, Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nev., who has accumulated $121,571. Jorgensen sits in third with just over $117,000 so he still has a very legitimate chance at winning the whole shebang.
Be sure to keep checking in with the Bingham News Chronicle for more updates on how Jorgensen is doing as we follow Stetson’s journey towards a world championship in steer wrestling!