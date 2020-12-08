BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen continues to hold his own at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo.
While Jorgensen did not cash in on Monday night, he did finish with a time of 6.7 seconds, which was good enough for a ninth place finish, which keeps him in good standing for a top placing in the average after five rounds.
The winner of the fifth round was Matt Reeves, who posted a time of 3.9, which was good enough for a tie with Jace Melvin as both cowboys earned $23,481 for their efforts.
The win by Reeves also vaulted him back to the top of the world rankings in steer wrestling with just under $126,000 in earnings.
While Jorgensen did not earn any money towards the world rankings on Monday, he still remains in the top 10 in the standings at number seven with a total of $94,118. He is just a few dollars behind Bridger Anderson who has $95,549. In fifth place is Will Lummus who has $96,354 and in fourth is Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nev., who has earned $96,610 on the year.
Round six was scheduled for Tuesday night and the Bingham News Chronicle will continue to keep you up to date on how Stetson Jorgensen is doing at the National Finals Rodeo for this year.