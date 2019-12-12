LAS VEGAS – The National Finals Rodeo may be heading down the stretch as they wrap up the 10 performances this weekend, but that hasn't stopped area cowboys Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot and Garrett Smith of Rexburg from making a statement.
In the most recent NFR performance, the seventh of the 10 go-rounds, Jorgensen showed once again that he belongs among the elite steer wrestlers in the country with an extremely quick time of 3.4 seconds to grab his second go-round of the NFR this year and earn the top prize of the night of over $26,000, keeping alive his hopes of gaining the gold buckle symbolic of a world champion.
Jorgensen came into the NFR as one of the hardest working cowboys at his craft and immediately began making strides at overcoming the deficit that he had behind the leader in the event.
Ty Erickson had quite a sizable lead entering the NFR, but that lead has been shrinking and since Jorgensen has continued to wrestle the steers down in each of the performances, he has been picking up checks and is moving in on the top five in the world.
Erickson is not going away anytime soon, and the margin between Erickson and Jorgensen is still some $32,000, but Jorgensen has grown his account from just over $90,000 at the start of the NFR to over $150,000 as the field enters performance number eight.
It is still a long shot for Jorgensen, but many people would have told you that it would be that way for Jorgensen to win a performance, and now he has won twice in a week. Not bad for a cowboy from Blackfoot who is just living the dream on the rodeo circuit!
Jorgensen has definitely made a name for himself and in addition to his fine work in the performances, he is also sitting in the 10th position in the average, which will add an additional amount of money to his bankroll.
The NFR will wrap things up on Saturday night with the final performance and Jorgensen will surely be part of that and will be doing his best to continue the run he is on as he tries to catch Erickson for the title of world champion cowboy in the steer wrestling event.
Unfortunately, Garrett Smith has found the going a bit tougher in the last few performances of bull riding.
That string of not making the eight second count continued on Wednesday night, but Smith has still had a very good NFR, he just isn't going to be the world champion this year.
Smith had come into the NFR with a string of good performances, including a three straight wins at the end of September that got him into a position of moving into the top two or three bull riders in the world rankings.
He started off great, with a performance win and a couple of other great rides that had him moving up the list of bull riders.
He has run into a bit of bad luck with a few tough draws and the bulls have been handling the riders pretty well since Sunday and Smith's run is just about done at the NFR.
Sage Kimzey has been proving night after night why he has led the world standings with an insurmountable lead at the NFR.
Kimzey leads the average with scores on six bulls and the closest to him has only been able to make five rides, so if he continues on that roll, he will also add the top average prize to his totals.
He is the world leader with over $360,000 in earnings and a lead of over $100,000 as the field heads into the final three performances. Kimzey is the best around for a reason, he rides and he gets to the eight second count with the best ever.
Smith still holds down the number seven position and he has ridden well enough in the NFR to prove that he belongs with the best and he will surely prove it again this coming year if he can stay healthy. With bull riders, though, it is never a matter of if they will get hurt, it is only a matter of when.