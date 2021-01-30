THOMAS – Following a stellar, record-setting four-year career in basketball at Snake River High School, Josee Steadman signed her letter of intent to attend Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Founded in 1925, Colorado Mesa is a comprehensive regional public higher education institution offering liberal arts, professional, and technical programs at the master’s, bachelor’s, associate and certificate levels.
Colorado Mesa offers a wide range of degrees, including biology degrees, radiologic sciences, exercise science, and a wide range of related subjects.
Steadman will be pursuing a degree in exercise science while playing basketball on the Division I level.
“I just love the campus and all of the coaches and players and can’t wait to get to the school and get started,” Steadman said. “Coach Taylor Wagner has been so welcoming and sincere in our conversations that it seems like the perfect spot for me.”
The Maveriks are active members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference which has 20 active members that include Westminster, University of Nebraska at Kearny, Adams State, Chadron College, and others, and regularly compete for conference titles and advancement to national titles as well.
The women’s basketball program is currently in third place in the conference with 15 schools participating and have a 9-3 conference and overall record.
“The conference appears to be pretty balanced and the Colorado Mesa team plays a style that I am pretty familiar with, so that should be a good transition,” Steadman said. “The coaches like to move the ball inside out and push the ball up and down the floor, so it seems a good fit for me.”
Facilities for both athletics and academics are in great shape and very modern campus-wide.
Colorado Mesa has 13 new or recently remodeled residence halls and the campus is very modern in its layout and services offered.
Steadman is expected to head to the campus in June so she can be part of the annual basketball camp offered to high school athletes. This basketball camp is where Steadman first became aware of the basketball program and the campus and what it has to offer.
“I just love the campus and all the people who have associations with the campus and the program,” Steadman said. “I am looking forward to getting there and getting started on the next chapter of my life.”
Steadman has the blessings of her parents and they are proud of the choices she has made.