SHELLEY – Shelley High School has announced the hiring of Josh Wells as its new athletic and activities director effective immediately.
Wells, who was hired just a year ago as the head football coach, will reportedly remain in that capacity and will undertake the athletic director’s duties as well.
Wells, who received rave reviews from the players on the football team, also received the endorsement of the Shelley school board upon the announcement of his hiring as athletic director.
Wells replaced Jake Monahan as the football coach when Monahan submitted his resignation at the end of the 2018 season . Monahan had taken the Russets to the playoffs in several consecutive seasons, including a state runner-up finish against Fruitland in 2017.
Wells immediately took the program back to its roots, concentrating on the fundamentals and weight training to build from the ground up.
Although the team struggled through a 0-10 season in 2019, there were signs of a rebound toward the end of the season as the team showed vast improvement through the course of the year.
Wells has a good portion of the team returning for the upcoming season and is looking forward to improving the Russets, who play in the always tough High Country Conference in the 4A classification.
As athletic director, Wells has pledged to move the Russets forward in all of the athletic and activities classifications beginning with this season.