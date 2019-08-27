SHELLEY – Shelley High School will kick off the 2019 football season under new direction with the hiring of Shelley graduate Josh Wells to lead the program.
Wells was hired to replace the well respected Jake Monahan who resigned last fall after the football season and has moved on to be an assistant coach at Snake River High School.
Wells comes in after being the strength and condition coach at West Jefferson High School and is very happy to back at his old stomping grounds.
To say that Wells has a big job in front of him might be a bit of an understatement. Shelley is coming off a 2-8 campaign which is not what the Russets fans are used to.
In 2017, the Russets made it to the semi-finals of the 3A state football playoffs, just a year after being in the state finals. Success is what the Russets are used to and almost expect from their team each and every year.
2018 saw the move for the Russets into the 4A classification and with the mix of 5A schools in the High Country Conference, was just a bit much for the team to handle. Add to that, instead of having a dozen or more returning starters and experienced players, the Russets only had four starters that had significant experience from the final four in the state playoffs.
Those four players, Jake Wray, Wyatt Remington, Brandon McBride and Corey Kilpack had lead a lot of the offensive and defensive categories from the 2017 team and there was only so much that they could do a year ago, though it wasn’t for the lack of trying.
Wray will go down in the Russets record books as one of the most accurate passers of all time and was involved in all but one touchdown a year ago. He will be missed.
McBride was an All-Conference wide receiver, punter and could play a bit of defense as well. He was also a fine returner.
Remington was a standout linebacker and defensive back and also gave it a try on offense as a running back.
Kilpack, well, Corey was just about everything that you could want on either side of the ball. He was as they like to say in the game, ‘a real stud’. Enough said.
“We know that we lost some key players to graduation, but I really like the way the kids responded for this year,” Head Coach Josh Wells said. “We had over 80 players come out for the start of practice and we love the attitude and enthusiasm that has been shown.”
Aside from having to replace those four, the Russets will also be fighting to learn a new offense and defense from Wells, who has vowed to return the Russets to days of ‘smash mouth football.’
With a rebuilding of the team almost a foregone conclusion, the best days of the season for the Russets may be towards the end of the season, especially when you consider that a whole new offense and defense will be learned in the meantime.
Numbers were up when the practices started this year, with nearly 80 players showing up for the first fall practice. That is encouraging.
Size of the players and the ability to stay healthy will be the next question that will need to be answered.
If Wells is to be successful, the players will have to grasp his vision of the offense and defense, they will have to put in the work to be better and bigger and faster than they have been in the past and they will need to be more competitive with the average 4A team, let alone the 5A team.
“We will have a new quarterback and he will be a difference maker for us this season,” Wells said. “We also have some good players who will be led by Taylor Balmforth and Jackson Hess and we look for big things from those two this season. We are excited, enthused and anxious for the season to start.”
The administration has helped by tweaking the schedule to make it more manageable and there are a number of games that look like they could be wins in the win column and that is a plus as well.
The feeling here is that this is a team that will be better towards season’s end and will get even better by next year.
It could be another tough year for the Russets, but better days are ahead and maybe, just maybe, we will see the flashes of that improvement by mid season this year.
■ Friday, August 30, Sky View (UT) 7 pm Maverick Stadium
■ Friday, September 6, Sugar-Salem 7 pm Shelley
■ Friday, September 13 Hillcrest 7 pm Shelley
■ Friday, September 20 Idaho Falls 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
■ Friday, September 27 Pocatello 7 pm Shelley
■ Friday, October 11 Bonneville 7 pm Thunder Stadium
■ Friday, October 18 Skyline 7 pm Shelley
■ Friday, October 25 Blackfoot 7 pm Blackfoot