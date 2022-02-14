BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School football player Will Karpstein, signed a letter of intent to attend college and play football for Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside University is a private college with a strong athletic tradition and that is what has attracted Karpstein to the school.
Karpstein, who was raised in Germany and had only briefly been involved in organized American football, first set foot on campus at Blackfoot High School last spring when he was making up his mind as to where he wanted to spend his senior year.
His parents reside in Germany and were instrumental in getting him an opportunity stateside. He viewed schools in the Washington state area as well as Blackfoot and made the choice to attend school here. Karpstein is 6’6” and approximately 275 pounds and played on the offensive line at Blackfoot this past fall.
Karpstein is planning on majoring in sports management with a minor in business.
“I really liked their campus and the winning tradition, especially in football,” Karpstein said. “They have won three of the last four national championships in their division.”
Karpstein expects to be given a chance at a starting position right away, but he plans on being on campus in Sioux City early in the summer so he can become familiar with the playbook and get into the weight room and work with the other players.
Karpstein is the son of Yvonne Karpstein-Baumstieger and Scott Karpstein who both still reside in German. His dad is in the Army and is stationed in Germany.
Karpstein is bilingual, fluent in both English and German, and has been attending German schools for the first 11 years of his educational experience.
While in Blackfoot, he has been taken in by Sandra and Ryan Teichert.
Karpstein did have some knowledge of American football while in Germany, but it was very unorganized.
“We had practices like maybe once per week,” Karpstein said. “It was nothing like you have here in Blackfoot and the rest of the U.S. I am looking forward to the challenge of Morningside, but I expect to fit in and get going as soon as possible.”