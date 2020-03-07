BOISE – On paper, the game between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Kuna Kavemen Thursday at the 4A state boys’ basketball tournament looked to be about match-ups. How would the Broncos match up with a team that had won 18 games and how would they play against a team with the enrollment size of a legitimate 5A school, a classification they will move into next fall?
The Kavemen showed a lot of hustle and some timely shooting and had a very strong bench as it turned out. The first the Broncos could handle, but the second, maybe not so much.
The first quarter was all about tempo, who would establish the tempo they wanted and who would force the other team to conform to a different style of play. The Broncos like an up-tempo pace, incorporating fast break opportunities and the three-point shot. The Kavemen took that away, to a great extent.
For the game, the Broncos were only able to hit one of 13 shots from beyond the arc, and to a great extent, that was the biggest difference in the outcome of the game. The Kavemen may have only hit on four of 14 shots from three-point range, but that nine-point difference meant everything is this game.
It was also a game of runs, first by Kuna and then Blackfoot and it continued throughout the game. In the end, it was Kuna that came out on top by seven points, 57-50.
The opening quarter went the way of Kuna, as guard Sean Austin hit a couple of shots in the lane and a three-pointer to lead the Kavemen to a 14-8 lead, before he went to the bench with a pair of fouls.
The second period went the way of Blackfoot, who got back four points of the six-point lead and it was senior Reece Robinson, as usual, that spearheaded that rally. Blackfoot owned the second quarter 15-11 and only trailed in the game by a deuce at 25-23 and they were definitely in the game.
Cole Randall of Kuna kept the Kavemen in the game in the second quarter while Austin was on the bench, hitting all four of his first half shots, a pair of mid-range jumpers, a long three ball and a free throw, for all of his eight points in the game.
The third quarter was a period of adjustments and the Kavemen made the ones that mattered the most. While Kuna conceded Robinson his points, they took everything else away from the Broncos. They were able to shut down both Jett Shelley and Isaiah Thomas, both of whom had been instrumental in the Broncos’ late season run to the tournament. Shelley was held to two points and was 0-for-4 from three point land. Thomas, who was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game, finished with four points on the night.
Carter Layton did help Robinson out by netting 10 points and five rebounds, but most of his points came off of put-backs off of the offensive end and only Camdon Dahle had as many as six points
The third period was the quarter that really turned the game in favor of Kuna. They outscored the Broncos 18-10 and that was the difference in the game.
The Broncos made one final push in the fourth period, but they could only cut three points off of a 10-point Kuna lead.
KUNA 57, BLACKFOOT 50
Kuna 14 11 18 14 — 57
Blackfoot 8 15 10 17 — 50
Kuna (57) Cole Randall 8, Jake Williams 2, Zach Williams 7, Sean Austin 21, Diego Hernandez 5, Gavin Gordon 8, William Hilderbrand 6.
Blackfoot (50) Reece Robinson 21, Jett Shelley 2, Brayden Wright 4, Isaiah Thomas 3, Camdon Dahle, 6, Jayden Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 10.