Kaydee Park, senior setter

FIRTH – Kaydee Park is a senior setter for the 2019 state 2A volleyball champions.
Kaydee Park is an athlete, pure and simple. She first got a taste of being a state champion in track, where she has been a two-time 4x400 meter relay member who has brought home the gold. She also has been a member of multiple volleyball teams and probably could play just about any sport she wants, she is that kind of an athlete.
“This year was a once-in-a lifetime-experience,” Park said. “When you get a group of girls together who all like each other, like the same music and can travel with each other, you have a very special relationship with each and every one of them.”
Park was on a tear during the state tournament this season. In the first two matches, she accumulated 59 assists. Those are pretty incredible numbers that she put up and she didn’t slow down, finishing the four matches with well over 100 assists as she got the ball into the right spot at the right time for the team to score points.
“It felt so special to win this year, especially after the disappointment of finishing second a year ago,” she said. “The past two years, we had such high hopes of winning and we ran into Nampa Christian in 2017 and then Malad a year ago. It really felt good to beat both of them this year to win the title.”
Park is such a good athlete, she can probably take her athletic skills to the next level if she so desires.