THOMAS - One of the more accomplished distance runners at Snake River High School, Keegan McCraw, recently signed a letter of intent to run both track and cross country at the College of Southern Idaho.
Currently the second fastest 3200 meter runner in Snake River High School history, McCraw recently won both the 1600 and 3200 meter run at the 2022 state track and field championships held last week in Middleton.
Able to stalk the pace early in his races, McCraw moved to the front on the last lap and then powered his way to victory.
McCraw anticipates studying physical therapy while at CSI and moving on to a Division I school when he earns his associate degree.
New head coach Lindsay Anderson is excited to have a runner with McCraw's credentials join the program because he has demonstrated he is willing to accept coaching and has a great work ethic.
The College of Southern Idaho has a number of local athletes on their roster for track and cross country, including Shane Gard of Pocatello, Joseph Ereaux of Idaho Falls, Ali Juarez of Caldwell, George Showers of Jerome, Cade and Kelson Smith of Soda Springs and Benjamin Vernon of Shelley.
“I am excited to be joining the College of Southern Idaho,” McCraw said. “I look forward to continuing my running career and seeing where it can take me down the road.”
McCraw expects to be on campus as soon as the first of August to begin the next journey of his track and cross country career.