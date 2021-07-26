LINCOLN, Neb. – Rexburg’s Kelby Schneiter is returning home from the National High School Finals Rodeo as the newly crowned world champion in the bareback riding event.
Schneiter advanced to the national finals after he won the state finals in June when he outdistanced fellow bareback rider Cooper Cooke and third place finisher Kelton Maxfield.
The three formed a pretty powerful contingent and shows just how strong the rough stock division in Idaho really is.
In the bareback riding, Schneiter was able to post a strong finish right from the start, as he placed second in the first go-round of the event by scoring a 78 in his first performance. His first ride took place on Tuesday morning and he carried that score for about five or six hours when a Montana cowboy scored an 83 point ride. Those two cowboys, Schneiter and Will Norstrom, finished the first go-round atop the standings in first and second.
In the second go-round, Kelby found things a bit different.
“My draw in the second performance wasn’t as good a horse as the first draw and I just tried to concentrate on staying aboard,” Schneiter said. “I knew that the way things were going, it was going to be important to get points and make a good showing in the short go-round on Saturday.”
That plan worked to perfection as he earned a score of 74.5 on his second ride and combined with the 78 from his first ride, left him at 152.5 on two rides and powered him into the short go-round in good standing.
In Saturday night’s final go-round, Kelby put together a very nice ride, earning a score of 81 and when the points for his placing in the first go-round, the second go-round and the short go-round were added to his average total, it left him with a one-point win over Sam Peterson of Montana as the world high school champion in bareback riding.
“This all feels pretty special and I am sure that it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Schneiter said. “We all work hard and we study videos and share information on the different horses and how they buck, so I had a plan going in. You can’t be concrete and think that the horse can only buck one way, and that is what happened in the finals. The horse didn’t do exactly what he had done before, but I was ready and I stayed with him and got the score I needed.”
Kelby is also heading off to college at Texas Western this fall, in fact he has to report for classes on Aug. 11. If the fact that he is heading there is great news, you should see the line-up of Idaho cowboys that are headed to Texas Western this fall.
In addition to a world champion in Schneiter, Cooper Cooke — a three-time Idaho All-Around Cowboy and this year’s High School World Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy is headed there as is Rawley Johnson of Ririe, who just finished fourth in the bull riding event in Lincoln.
All three are good friends and have been riding together for years and often even travel together when they are heading to different rodeos. There will be a lot more of that come fall and spring, when they are teammates at Texas Western and will be competing with each other. That is a pretty talented group of cowboys heading south to compete in college rodeo.
In addition to the great results coming out of Lincoln last week, Schneiter, Johnson, and Cooke also did pretty well in the separate jackpots that were put on. All three cashed in more than one of the go-rounds and pretty much paid for their week-long trip to Lincoln and left a little cash in their pockets as well.