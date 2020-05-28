SHELLEY – In an announcement made by Shelley High School, Kegan E. Keller, who won a state championship as a player for Snake River High School, has been named as an assistant coach for Jim Kolsen in the Shelley High boys’ basketball program.
Keller brings a wealth of experience to the program.
Most recently, Keller was an assistant to Cody Shelley in Blackfoot during the 2019-2020 season and was instrumental in the success the program had in getting to the state tournament this past season.
Prior to that, he assisted with the basketball program at Snake River High School.
“I am excited to be part of the staff at Shelley and look forward to working with Coach Kolsen in bringing the Russets back to the top,” Keller said. “We have a great group of young players coming up and we feel that we can be relevant immediately in the upcoming season.”
Keller will get a running start to the season when the Russets host their first basketball camp beginning this Saturday at Shelley High School.