BLACKFOOT – Growing up, most of us had our best friends who lived next door to us, or at the very least, just down the block.
Things have changed dramatically for most, but not for some of the members of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos girls’ basketball team.
Newcomer Kendylan Anderson, only a sophomore but with a world of experience, has made the move into the Blackfoot area and is a valued member of the defending state champion Lady Broncos.
Anderson was a starter at Minico a year ago as a freshman, so she brings with her a year’s experience and a valued skill set to a team most people have felt is the team to beat this year for a second straight title.
“I didn’t really come in with any expectations,” Anderson said. “I knew what kind of team they had and I sat down with the coach to talk about things and what the expectations might be on both sides, me coming in and the girls that were returning. I really knew what to expect and have done the best that I can to meet those expectations.”
Already armed with a good skill set that includes being able to shoot the outside shot, run the offense, and make the right pass at the right time, Anderson’s primary focus has been on working on her defense so she would not be a liability to the Lady Broncos.
“I just want to be the best player that I can,” Anderson said. “If that means I have to learn how to play better defense, then I will, if it means I have to shoot the ball more, then I will. I just want to fit in and be the best that I can to help this team.”
Moving from Minico to the Blackfoot area was a bit of a shock for a 15-year old. You are leaving a lot of old friends and trying to make new ones, while fitting into a new school and playing basketball at a high level is a lot for the best of students, not just the student-athlete.
Anderson is a good student in addition to being an athlete, so the transition has been a bit easier and as she becomes more familiar with the coaching staff and what is expected of her on the floor, it has made things transition more smoothly.
The toughest part of the move may have been leaving her beloved restaurant Panda Express behind. Now she has to travel to either Pocatello or Idaho Falls to get a taste of her favorite food when she wants.
“My Dad gave me a $50 gift card to Panda Express and it was gone in like two weeks,” Anderson said. “I guess I am just going to have to learn to live with the restaurant being 25 or 30 miles away and not just down the street.”
Anderson has been working hard at her basketball game and has gradually been getting more time on the floor. She is usually one of the first players off the bench and fills in for both Izzy Arave and Prairie Caldwell when she enters the game. Usually when she comes in, she has a specific assignment defensively so she feels she is making good progress in her defense to help her fit into coach Raimee Odum’s style of play.
Anderson already has a nice three-point shot and has shown she can drive between people to get to the basket and score that way. She continues to work on the rest of her game, but since she is a 4.0 student, she is already smart enough to get what the schemes are and why they are being used.
“I just want to be the best player that I can be,” Anderson said. “I want to help this team win a title this year and then we will see where it goes from there.”
Anderson would like to take her game to the next level and she has a sister who attended Westminster College in the Salt Lake City area and feels that may be an option for her down the road, but like she says, “That is still a couple of years away and I have a lot of work to do before then.”