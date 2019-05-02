LOUISVILLE, KY — We all know that the Kentucky Derby is one of the great sporting events in the world each year. It attracts over 150,000 spectators to Churchill Downs for the first Saturday in May and puts on a great show.
Millions of dollars are on the line, not only in the purse money, a cool $3 million, but also in breeding rights for the winner and well over $200 million will be wagered on the race worldwide.
To say a lot is at stake is an understatement of the greatest proportions.
Each and every one of the horses in the race have a lot to win and a lot to lose.
On Wednesday, one day after a full field of 20 horses was entered, plus one horse on the also eligible list, news from Churchill Downs was that the favorite to win the “Run for the Roses” was being withdrawn from the race.
Nothing as catastrophic as a broken bone or anything that is going to be of a grave injury, something that is fairly common and a very simple procedure will be performed on him at a later date.
The race favorite, Omaha Beach, is being scratched because of what is called an “entrapped epiglottis.”
The epiglottis is a triangular shaped piece of cartilage in the throat and when it becomes blocked or entrapped, it prevents the horse from breathing properly.
It was found during a routine inspection of the horse following his morning exercise when the horse coughed a few times.
It will not allow the horse to run this week, but after a minor surgical procedure, he should be able to return to the races in late June or early July and be near 100 percent or better.
Kentucky Derby winner Alysheba had a similar instance, but it was a month before the Derby and he was able to make the race and win and nearly captured the Triple Crown.
The defection of Omaha Beach will allow Bodexpress to move into the field and he will be in the outside post in the starting gate, keeping the field at the 20 that were drawn for the race.