BLACKFOOT – The latest letter of intent signing in the area has taken place with a rodeo cowgirl from Blackfoot. Kevi Broncho has signed her letter of intent to attend Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo.
Kevi has been involved with rodeo on the high school level for her entire high school career. This season, 2022, will mark her fourth year of competition and she is a four-event cowgirl.
Each year, Kevi has participated in team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying and barrels. To accomplish all of these events, Kevi uses four different horses to get the job done.
As you can imagine, she has to be a great horsewoman to begin with and has to spend a lot of time on horseback with practice and makes for a long day at the rodeo.
This year, Kevi will team up with Quinn Merica in the team roping event and the pair hopes to put the fear into the minds of some of the other contestants.
“Coach Andrew Schrock contacted me and we began talking,” Broncho said. “With the help of Gage Gregersen, a former champion from District 4, things got serious and an offer was made that I accepted. It is going to be great to be going to a very good rodeo college and continue my career there.”
Broncho gives a lot of credit to her dad Pace Broncho for all he has done over the years, helping her to get prepared each week.
“My dad has been a big influence on me,” Broncho said. “He has been so supportive and since we have always had a lot of cows around, it just became something that we did, we rodeo.”
With all of that good support around, and the interest of Central Wyoming College, another outstanding rodeo contestant will be taking the step forward and continuing their rodeo career at the next level.
Kevi expects to report to the campus of Central Wyoming College sometime in August to begin preparing for the next step in her rodeo career and to get situated on campus. Sounds like she has a good plan in place for success at the next level.