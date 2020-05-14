THOMAS – When you first meet Kierra Jensen, the first thing that you will notice is her infectious smile. That is what I first noticed when she was running for the Snake River High School cross country team in 2018.
She wasn’t the most inspiring runner, but she was out there with all the other harriers and she was trying and she always had that smile, whether she ran a good time or not, whether she ran what she thought she should run or not. She was just happy to belong to something, something that had a chance to become something special.
Little did anyone know that she was what was going to become special and special she is today.
Kierra entered her junior year in 2019 with a different attitude. She still had that smile, but she was much more focused on running and becoming a good runner and her improvement during the course of the year was nothing short of phenomenal.
In her first meet of 2019, a meet at the flat course in Blackfoot, she responded with a very respectable time of 22:50.3 for the 5K course, but a week later on a much tougher course at Soda Springs for the Cardinal Classic, she came in with a time of 23:22.87, which had her in 82nd place. Not at all what she expected, but it became a starting point for the rest of the season.
It would become a season that set her apart as a runner and would define how she would be looked at by all the other runners not just on her team, but on the teams around her.
Distance runners sometimes make improvements by leaps and bounds and that was the case with Kierra. It seemed like she got better with each passing week as she adjusted her running style and worked on her technique and became more and more aggressive with how she ran. She was determined to be the best, at least on her own team. She wanted to be number one.
She improved her time from the second week to the third week by 26 seconds and that was quickly followed by another 20-second improvement as she would take first place in the Snake River Invitational. She was on her way to the top and she wasn’t finished showing her improvement, not by a long ways.
In the Bob Conley meet, she had another big jump in times as she cracked the 22 minute barrier for the first time. She may have only finished in 40th position, but the meet was against a lot of 4A and the important thing was that her time was getting faster and was setting her up for a big race as the teams were closing in on the all important district meets, where the individuals and teams were selected for the season-ending state meet, which would be held in her own backyard, at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
The meet leading up to the district meet was another tough one, held on a tough course, possibly the toughest course she would run on all season long, at Rigby.
The meet had a lot of local schools, but they were mostly 5A and 4A teams there and Kierra surprised by finishing in sixth place, even though her time was not as fast as it had been, stopping the watch in 23:03.5 for the 5K distance.
The district meet was moved from a friendly local course at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds to the Portneuf Wellness Center, where the state meet would be held a week later, more to give the runners a chance to see the course firsthand and get a chance to run a course that has a couple of tricky little turns and nuances that hopefully would give the Snake River runners an advantage at the state meet.
Kierra turned in her fastest time of the year, a sparkling 21:08.4, easily her fastest time of the year. To make things even better, she finished as the district champion in leading her team to the top team finish as well, securing a team of seven runners the chance to run at the state meet nine days later, something that was important, if nothing else, for the added confidence and team building that would take place for coach Mike Kirkham’s squad.
The day of the state meet dawned cool but sunny, perfect running weather and the runners responded to the conditions.
For Kierra, the goal was pretty simple, try and get another personal best and if possible, crack the top 20 and earn a medal at the prestigious meet which would set her up for a strong spring season of track and probably for a stronger senior season of cross country the following fall.
Sugar-Salem was the heavy favorite as they had been all season long, but that wasn’t the target. Kirkham just wanted to see additional improvement and for Kierra to make a statement about herself as a runner.
Kierra accomplished both things and did so in style.
Not only did she earn a medal with her 20th place finish, she set another personal best in the race, clocking a 20:51.28, the first time she had broken the 21-minute barrier, something that always indicates more improvement is on the horizon.
The season definitely ended on a high note and Kierra had every right to take a step back and rest on her laurels, but all she could talk about was the upcoming spring season.
Unfortunately for Kierra and all of the other track and field athletes in Idaho, the spring track season of 2020 was not in the cards for any of them.
The Idaho High School Activities Association would eventually cancel the season and the state track and field meet.
That did not deter the determined athlete from continuing to improve other aspects of her game and her demeanor towards the sport.
She not only kept up her running routine and working on technique and style, she also started to work on her leadership abilities and before long, she was finding ways that she could be a true leader of the team, not just with her running ability, but also with her mental approach.
She has been working on developing running routines for the other runners and has agreed to work with the Snake River Cross Country summer program to help the other athletes become better as well.
She is working with individuals on developing their own routines and organizing fun runs and activities designed to make the team stronger and better over the summer months.
With this attitude and attention to details, is it any wonder that the Snake River cross country and track programs are improving and getting more involvement from the students?
A lot is due to the efforts a single young lady, the one with the infectious smile that just makes you want to see her succeed.
With her drive and work ethic, it is going to happen, most likely sooner than anyone would expect. Just look at what she accomplished in a single season of cross country running.