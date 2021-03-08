BOISE – It wasn’t easy, and it took 40 minutes of playing time, but the Kimberly Bulldogs were able to overcome an early Fruitland Grizzly lead to win the consolation championship at the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs spotted the Grizzlies an early seven-point advantage, worked to get back into the game, and then were able to tie the game up twice in the late going to force a first and then second overtime period before sealing the deal and beating Fruitland by a final score of 52-50.
Fruitland began the game by pounding the ball down inside and scoring easy buckets, quietly building a 14-7 lead before Kimberly was able to make some adjustments to prevent the easy passes inside.
Once they got things straightened out, the two teams played on even terms throughout the second quarter, but Fruitland was able to maintain its seven-point lead until halftime.
The two teams would head to the locker rooms with the Grizzlies leading the Bulldogs by the score of 25-18.
The third quarter would be the exact opposite as Kimberly was able to get freshman phenom Gatlin Bair going and the youngster responded with a scoring surge and also contributed all over the floor as he would add five rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to his stat line to go with the 16 points he would score.
With Bair leading the way, the Bulldogs were able to rally in the third period with a 13-point outburst against the five points that Fruitland scored and the Bulldogs would pull ahead by the end of the period by the score of 31-30, as the two teams headed to the fourth quarter.
The two teams’ defense tightened up and they would go back and forth, first with one team holding the lead and then the other. Back and forth they went until the final seconds of the period, when Fruitland was able to tie the score and didn’t leave Kimberly with enough time to get a good shot off at the buzzer.
The two teams would head to a four-minute overtime, tied at 38.
Both teams came out of the one-minute break set on taking the lead and they both had their chances. First it was Fruitland who would find the bottom of the bucket, but Kimberly would answer right back and as the time would wind down at the end of the overtime, the score was once again tied and neither team would break through with the winning bucket and a second overtime period was called upon.
Kimberly became the aggressor and soon had a four-point lead that Fruitland quickly cut into. Both teams were on the attack, but Kimberly had Bair on their side and he quickly make his presence known. He went up high to block one shot and when he was called for his fourth foul, Fruitland could not take advantage of the two free throws and the Bulldogs were able to run the clock out, sealing the win over the Grizzlies.
KIMBERLY 52, FRUITLAND 50
Fruitland 14 11 5 8 6 6 — 50
Kimberly 7 11 15 7 6 8 — 52
Fruitland (50): Dawsom McGraw 4, Luke Barinaga 3, Hyrum Lindsay 17, Dylon Watson 19, Jacob Hamann 2, Tyler Capps 2, Nolan Bower 3
Kimberly (52): Gatlin Bair 16, Kade Larson 3, Brett Bronson 3, Jackson Cummins 17, Trevor Hammond 1, Ethan Okelberry 6, Jaxan Bair 6