KIMBERLY – The Snake River Panthers put their five-game baseball winning streak on the line as they traveled to Kimberly for a double dip against the Bulldogs.
The Panthers had been flying high, but the games against Kimberly would be a good barometer as to how far the Panthers had come with their young squad and pitching staff in the first six games of the season.
The Bulldogs were ready for the Panthers and they demonstrated their depth and pitching, which Snake River just had no answer for. The end result was the winning streak went down the drain in the first game to the tune of a 10-0 whitewashing of Snake River. The second would also go the way of Kimberly as they beat Snake River 11-1 to complete the two-game sweep.
In the first game, Kimberly sent out pitcher B. Chappell and the senior delivered. Chappel kept the Snake River hitters off balance all day long, throwing a two-hit shutout, complete with 11 strikeouts and only walked a single Panther hitter.
Chappell was backed up by the Kimberly offense, which delivered 16 hits that produced 10 runs in the game that was shortened by the Idaho Mercy Rule after five innings of play.
For Snake River, they sent out pitchers Easton Gardner and Koye Calzada to the mound for a pair of innings each and both struggled with the Bulldogs. Gardner would take the loss, but both hurlers were knocked around a bit by Kimberly.
Cayson Fisher, Kooper Keller and Justin Wray were the only Panther hitters to get a bat on the ball in the game, each coming up with a hit in the contest.
Game two of the doubleheader was more of the same, as Kimberly was dominant on the mound.
The Bulldogs sent senior Jacob Lloyd to the mound and he delivered a six-inning performance that kept the Panthers off the base paths for the most part, as he struck out eight, while walking three in the complete game performance.
Snake River countered with the ace of their staff in Nate Goodwin, and while Goodwin delivered five solid innings, he ran into trouble late in the game and was replaced by Ryker Watt. Goodwin gave up eight runs in all, only seven of them earned, while striking out 13 Bulldog hitters and walking four, while Watt came in and was greeted with three hits, three runs with only one strikeout in his two innings of work.
It will be back to work for the Panthers as they will be on the road this week to Firth to take on the Cougars in a doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Game One
SNAKE RIVER 000 00 — 0 3 1
KIMBERLY 206 2X — 10 16 3
Game Two
SNAKE RIVER 000 001 X — 1 4 0
KIMBERLY 002 603 X — 11 11 0
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .158 20 19 0 3 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
19 Talon Cherry (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
#8 Koye Calzada (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
Batting – Kimberly
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .615 27 26 10 16 10
2 Race Widmier (Sr) 1.000 3 3 2 3 2
3 Jacob Lloyd (Sr) .500 2 2 1 1 0
4 Jakob Cummins (So) .667 3 3 1 2 1
5 Jackson Cummins (Sr) 1.000 3 3 2 3 0
6 Abrahm Walker (Jr) .667 3 3 1 2 1
8 T. Rasmussen (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
9 J. Flameling (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 2
10 J. McMurtrey (Jr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
12 B. Chappell (Sr) .667 3 3 2 2 3
15 A. Morquecho (Jr) .333 3 3 1 1 1
Pitching — Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 10.50 0 1 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) 10.50 0 1 1 0
#8 Koye Calzada (So) 10.50 0 0 1 0
Pitching – Kimberly
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
12 B. Chappell (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .190 24 21 1 4 1
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .333 3 3 0 1 1
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .000 3 2 1 0 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
12 Rylan Ibarra (Fr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .500 2 2 0 1 0
Batting — Kimberly
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .379 33 29 11 11 10
1 River Chadwick (So) .333 4 3 2 1 0
2 Race Widmier (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 1
4 Jakob Cummins (So) .333 4 3 1 1 3
5 Jackson Cummins (Sr) .000 4 3 1 0 1
7 Jared Hanchey (Sr) .000 4 4 0 0 0
8 T. Rasmussen (Sr) .667 3 3 1 2 0
9 J. Flameling (Sr) 1.000 4 4 3 4 3
10 J. McMurtrey (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
12 B. Chappell (Sr) .500 4 4 2 2 2
Pitching — Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 12.35 0 1 1 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 31.50 0 0 1 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 9.80 0 1 1 0
Pitching – Kimberly
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 1.17 1 0 1 0
3 Jacob Lloyd (Sr) 1.17 1 0 1 0