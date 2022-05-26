BOISE – The Snake River Panthers entered the baseball season looking up at the Marsh Valley Eagles.
The Eagles, after all, were riding a wave of a strong senior class, one that had carried them into the season as the most talked about team in the 3A classification and a class that had already produced two football teams that had worked their way deep into the playoffs, a state basketball champion and a follow-up fifth place finish and had produced a number of all-state players in every sport you can find in Idaho. They were simply that good.
What most people didn’t know is that the youngsters coming up at Snake River have plenty of talent as well and just how far they will be able to carry the Panthers in years to come has yet to be seen, but if what they did in baseball this season is any indication, then look out and get ready for some hardware coming to Snake River High School in the next few years.
The Panthers finished second to Marsh Valley in the conference and subsequent District 5 Tournament. No surprise there, but they did earn a couple of state play-in games to qualify for the state tournament.
The first game was played at Shelley High School against the South Fremont Cougars and the Panthers rode the walk-off homer of Ryker Watt in the bottom of the eighth inning to move on against Filer in the game that would send the team to the state tournament. A win over Filer by the score of 9-5 sent ripples around the Snake River plain as the news spread.
The bracket at state seeded the teams from one to eight and the match-up that the Panthers got was against an old nemesis in Sugar-Salem. The Panthers would lead the game for most of the contest before falling in the bottom of the seventh by the final of 6-5 and got dropped into the elimination side of the bracket. The Diggers just had a little more than the Panthers, who wasted good pitching and hitting in the contest and then found themselves facing Kimberly in the consolation finals, short on pitching, tired and weary from several days in the Treasure Valley. No matter, they came to play and play they did.
The Panthers sent out sophomore pitcher Koye Calzada and he delivered. He pitched strong and into the fourth inning before his lack of experience gave way and the Bulldogs got to him.
Calzada pitched well, keeping the Bulldogs off balance for most of his stint on the mound, but the experience of the Bulldogs would wear him down and a couple of miscues in the field didn’t help any either.
As he left to the cheers of the Panther crowd, you could tell he felt bad, but it was anything but his fault. After all, the Bulldogs were throwing their ace in this game and he was on fire.
B Chappell would throw a complete game one-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts in the game to have complete control of the ball game.
The end result was a 5-0 win for Kimberly, but the Panthers left a lasting impression on the teams and the fans of the other schools. They will be back and when they do, they will be bigger, stronger and better and a tough match for anyone who faces them.
The four Snake River seniors — Nate Goodwin, Kooper Keller, Ryker Watt and Cayson Fisher — all played their hearts out this season and they shared a wealth of knowledge with the younger players that will carry them into next year and beyond in their baseball careers. Hats off to the seniors, who did more to advance baseball at Snake River than a lot of teams will see in a lifetime of sports.
SNAKE RIVER 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
KIMBERLY 002 210 X — 5 8 0
Batting — Kimberly
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .320 29 25 5 8 5
1 River Chadwick (So) .000 3 3 0 0 1
2 Race Widmier (Sr) .333 3 3 1 1 0
3 Jacob Lloyd (Sr) .000 3 1 0 0 0
4 Jakob Cummins (So) .333 3 3 0 1 1
5 Jackson Cummins (Sr) .000 4 4 1 0 1
7 Jared Hanchey (Sr) .000 3 3 1 3 1
8 T. Rasmussen (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
9 J. Flameling (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 0
11 P. Stringham (So) 1.000 2 2 1 2 1
12 B. Chappell (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
Kimberly – Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
12 B. Chappell (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
Kimberly – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 1 0 0 1 13
12 B. Chappell (Sr) 7 1 0 0 1 13
Stats supplied by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com
(Snake River did not supply any stats for this contest)