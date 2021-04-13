THOMAS – Just when the Snake River Panthers seemed to get things lined out, the Kimberly Bulldogs came to town and took the Panthers to task in a sweep of a prep baseball doubleheader.
The first game saw the Bulldogs with all cylinders firing on offense and defense as Brennen Chappell had complete control from the mound as he went seven innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out 15 Panther hitters.
The Panthers’ starter, Payton Brooks, simply had no chance as the Bulldogs had things going their way offensively and the Bulldogs banged out 10 hits. Brooks lasted only 2 2/3 innings on the mound, giving up six runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking four as well.
The only hit earned by the Panthers came off the bat of Brooks as well.
The second game was just as bad for the Panthers as the Bulldogs’ pitching limited the Panthers to only four hits in the game while the Bulldogs pounded the Panther pitching staff for 15 hits, 16 runs and the Panthers committed a pair of errors on top of the offense. Panther pitching, led by staff ace Nate Goodwin, didn’t fare as well either, as they gave up seven walks and a home run to the visitors.
For Kimberly, pitcher Jackson Cummins — who pitched the complete game victory — also was excellent at the plate, where he had four hits, including hitting for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run in the game.
It will be back to the drawing board for the Panthers as they get ready for the South East Idaho Conference play which will begins on Wednesday when they travel to American Falls for a 4 p.m. first pitch. Prior to that game, the Panthers will face South Fremont in St. Anthony on Tuesday with a first pitch at 4 p.m.
With the losses, Snake River falls to 3-6 on the season.
GAME 1
KIMBERLY 321 010 2 — 9 10 2
SNAKE RIVER 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
GAME 2
KIMBERLY 200 (12)2X — 16 15 2
SNAKE RIVER 002 00X — 2 4 2
GAME 1
Kimberly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jackson Cummins 2 2 1 0 3 0
Dylan Holmes 4 2 1 2 0 2
Race Widmier 3 1 1 0 1 1
Logan McMurdie 3 0 1 2 1 0
Hayden Anthony 4 0 2 0 0 0
Quinn O’Donnell 3 0 0 0 0 3
Jacob Lloyd 1 1 1 0 0 0
Jared Hanchey 2 1 0 1 2 0
Riley Mickelson 1 1 1 1 1 0
Blake Sigler 1 1 1 1 0 0
Zak Abbott 4 0 1 0 0 1
Jordan Flameling 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brennen Chappell — — — — — -
Totals 28 9 10 7 8 7
Batting 2B: Race Widmier
3B: Dylan Holmes
TB: Zak Abbott, Hayden Anthony 2, Jackson Cummins, Dylan Holmes 3, Jacob Lloyd, Logan McMurdie, Riley Mickelson, Blake Sigler, Race Widmier 2
RBI: Jared Hanchey, Dylan Holmes 2, Logan McMurdie 2, Riley Mickelson, Blake Sigler
SF: Logan McMurdie
FC: Dylan Holmes
HBP: Dylan Holmes, Riley Mickelson, Race Widmier
GIDP: Hayden Anthony
SB: Jordan Flameling, Jared Hanchey
PIK: Jordan Flameling
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (55.00%)
Zak Abbott 2, Hayden Anthony 2, Jackson Cummins 4, Jared Hanchey 2, Dylan Holmes 2, Jacob Lloyd, Logan McMurdie 4, Riley Mickelson, Quinn O’Donnell, Blake Sigler, Race Widmier 2
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Riley Mickelson, Quinn O’Donnell
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 1 0 1 0 0 0
Tucker Hansen 2 0 0 0 0 2
Ryker Watt 3 0 0 0 0 2
Nate Goodwin 1 1 0 0 2 0
Easton Gardner 2 0 0 0 1 1
Cole Gillins 2 0 0 0 1 2
Conner Fitzgerald 2 0 0 0 0 2
Chandler Coombs 1 0 0 0 0 1
Denny Wray 3 0 0 0 0 2
Kooper Keller 3 0 0 0 0 3
Cayson Fisher 1 0 0 0 1 0
Claton Frans — — — — — -
Totals 21 1 1 0 5 15
BattingTB: #12
ROE: #5
FC: #18
SB: #12
CS: #12, #8
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (42.31%)
#12, #4, #5 3, #19, #2, #1, #18, #7, #8
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: #5
DP: #10, #19
Kimberly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brennen Chappell 7.0 112 .607 1 1 0 15 5 0
Totals 7.0 112 .607 1 1 0 15 5 0
Pitching W: Brennen Chappell
Pitches-Strikes: Brennen Chappell 112-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brennen Chappell 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brennen Chappell 16-26
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 2.1 62 .452 4 6 5 4 4 0
Cole Gillins 4.1 86 .558 6 3 2 3 4 0
Conner Fitzgerald 0.1 1 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 149 .517 10 9 7 7 8 0
Pitching L: Payton Brooks
HBP: #12 3
WP: #2
Pitches-Strikes: #12 62-28, #2 86-48, #1 1-1
Groundouts-Flyouts: #12 1-1, #2 3-2, #1 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #12 7-17, #2 14-22, #1 1-1
GAME 2
Kimberly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jackson Cummins 5 3 4 5 0 0
Dylan Holmes 5 1 2 1 0 0
Race Widmier 1 3 1 0 2 0
Trevor Hammond 0 0 0 0 1 0
Logan McMurdie 3 2 2 2 0 0
Trapper Rasmussen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jacob Lloyd 2 1 1 2 2 0
Quinn O’Donnell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Sigler 3 1 2 4 1 0
Jared Hanchey 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hayden Anthony 2 1 1 1 0 0
Trevor Christensen 2 2 0 0 1 2
Jordan Flameling 4 2 2 1 0 2
Zak Abbott — — — — — -
Brennen Chappell — — — — — -
Riley Mickelson — — — — — -
Totals 30 16 15 16 7 6
Batting 2B: Jackson Cummins, Logan McMurdie, Blake Sigler, Race Widmier
3B: Jackson Cummins, Blake Sigler
HR: Jackson Cummins
TB: Hayden Anthony, Jackson Cummins 10, Jordan Flameling 2, Dylan Holmes 2, Jacob Lloyd, Logan McMurdie 3, Blake Sigler 5, Race Widmier 2
RBI: Hayden Anthony, Jackson Cummins 5, Jordan Flameling, Dylan Holmes, Jacob Lloyd 2, Logan McMurdie 2, Blake Sigler 4
ROE: Dylan Holmes, Jacob Lloyd
HBP: Trevor Christensen, Logan McMurdie, Race Widmier
SB: Hayden Anthony, Race Widmier 2
PIK: Jackson Cummins, Dylan Holmes
TotalsTeam QAB: 27 (67.50%)
Hayden Anthony, Trevor Christensen 2, Jackson Cummins 4, Jordan Flameling 2, Trevor Hammond, Jared Hanchey, Dylan Holmes 3, Jacob Lloyd 3, Logan McMurdie 3, Blake Sigler 4, Race Widmier 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Trevor Christensen, Blake Sigler
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 0
Danny Wray 2 0 0 0 0 1
Nate Goodwin 2 1 1 1 1 0
Easton Gardner 3 0 2 1 0 0
Chandler Coombs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cole Gillins 3 0 0 0 0 3
Conner Fitzgerald 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kooper Keller 1 0 1 0 0 0
Connor Olsen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Claytton Frans 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cayson Fisher 2 1 0 0 0 0
Tucker Hansen — — — — — -
Totals 20 2 4 2 1 7
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin
TB: #4 2, #5 2, #10
RBI: #4, #5
ROE: #12, #8
HBP: #12, #23
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (34.78%)
#12 2, #4 2, #5 2, #19, #1
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: #12, #8
Kimberly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jackson Cummins 5.0 85 .635 4 2 0 7 1 0
Totals 5.0 85 .635 4 2 0 7 1 0
Pitching W: Jackson Cummins
HBP: Jackson Cummins 2
Pitches-Strikes: Jackson Cummins 85-54
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jackson Cummins 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jackson Cummins 17-23
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 3.1 75 .520 4 6 3 5 4 0
Conner Fitzgerald 0.0 12 .500 5 6 6 0 1 0
Easton Gardner 0.2 21 .714 3 2 2 0 1 1
Cayson Fisher 1.0 22 .455 3 2 2 1 1 0
Totals 5.0 130 .538 15 16 12 6 7 1
Pitching L: Nate Goodwin
HBP: #5 3
WP: #5
Pitches-Strikes: #4 21-15, #5 75-39, #1 12-6, #8 22-10
Groundouts-Flyouts: #4 1-1, #5 1-2, #1 0-0, #8 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #4 4-6, #5 11-21, #1 5-6, #8 4-7
Stats provided by Game Changer