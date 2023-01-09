Cardinals Overhaul Football

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wears a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin as he speaks at a news conference after the team’s NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)—The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.

Now it’s time for a franchise reset—again.


