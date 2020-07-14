BLACKFOOT – In 2019, the Snake River summer running program took a step forward as they promoted the "300 Mile Club" and added a "400 Mile Club" to their program.
In addition was the launch of a Summer Fun Run which gave the athletes and runners a chance to gauge their running program and to see just how far they had progressed from the spring track season toward a fall cross country program.
In 2020, without a spring track program, which had been shut down by the Idaho High School Activities Association as were all of the spring high school sports, the Summer Fun Run was expanded to include other high school summer running programs and incorporated a fundraising aspect to help out a local food bank.
The result was a growth to over 50 runners, divided into three classifications.
The first group included all high school runners, while the second group was all younger runners, including junior high and elementary kids, and a third group of coaches, parents and other runners interested in getting in a 5K race with a time. The high school runners also ran a 5K while the junior high runners ran a 1.5K event.
Designed as a non-competitive event, it was a good measuring stick of where the individual runners were in their summer running program with about six more weeks remaining before they will need to step up their program to get ready for the fall high school competitions.
In addition, the Snake River Summer Fun Run gave the running club a chance to honor longtime area coach Mike Kirkham by adding his name to the event and congratulating him for all of his service to area athletes in a number of sports over the past several decades.
Organized by Snake River senior Kierra Jensen as part of her senior project, the event had to be considered a success in all areas, from the participation to the fun that was had by the runners to the food that was gathered to be donated to the Blackfoot food bank.
“It was a great event and showed how much interest there is in running in this area during the summer months,” Jensen said. “We had over 50 runners and some of them had really good times considering that it was summer and we aren't training for specific events on the calendar ahead of us.”
The top time turned in belonged to Blackfoot junior-to-be Eli Gregory, who stopped the timer in a good time of 17.42 for the 5K run.
The donated food for the food bank gathered up several hundred pounds of canned and packaged goods so that part of the event was a success as well.
“This was a great thing for all of us runners,” Gregory said. “It gave us a chance to get out and run with a timer and some competitors and shows us where we are and where we need to be before the end of the summer.”
Following is a list of the runners and their times from the Snake River Fun Run for 2020.
High School Division – 5K
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 17:42
Lincoln High Snake River 18:08
Lorenzo High Snake River 18:27
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 18:48
Paden Parmenter Blackfoot 18:48
Keegan McCraw Snake River 19:24
Nate Adams Snake River 19:31
Jonathon Morgan Blackfoot 19:55
Dominic Thompson Blackfoot 20:08
Brock Goodwin Snake River 20:13
Noah Jones Snake River 20:23
Sarah DeSpain Blackfoot 20:26
Bryan Bingham Snake River 21:22
Ammon Marble Snake River 21:50
Emily DeSpain Blackfoot 21:51
Tanner Fillmore Snake River 21:52
Kierra Jensen Snake River 22:07
Kylee Morgan Snake River 22:24
Hailey Raymond Snake River 22:41
Ulga Andrade Blackfoot 22:50
Adam White Blackfoot 23:07
Trevor Fullsome Blackfoot 23:12
Blake Bingham Snake River 23:!6
Gavin Black Blackfoot 23:46
Kanniya Jorgensen Blackfoot 24:42
Maddie Larsen Blackfoot 24:42
Spencer Jones Snake River 25:35
Emma Perkes Snake River 25:51
Emma Jackson Blackfoot 31:58
Junior High and younger
Leo High Snake River 8:24
Johnny Jones Snake River 8:56
Tanner DeSpain Blackfoot 9:29
Crew Parmenter Blackfoot 9:39
Owen Jones Snake River 10:19
Josh Jones Snake River 10:30
Megan Black Blackfoot 10:30
Graham High Snake River 10:37
Tad Despain Blackfoot 11:14
Carson Raymond Snake River 11:21
Caleb Bingham Snake River 11:23
Jaycee Later Blackfoot 12:00
Krisalyn Larsen Snake River 12:19
Cirella High Snake River 12:20
Molly White Blackfoot 13:11
Gwen Jones Snake River 13:33
Naomi Larsen Blackfoot 15:14
Coaches, parents, etc.
Christopher Mackley Snake River 22:09
Emily Jones Snake River 22:16
Latimer High Snake River 22:24
Shilow Bingham Snake River 23:34
Despain Blackfoot 24:32
Marchelle Jensen Snake River 25:26
Rebecca High Snake River 31:53
Lori Fillmore Snake River 35:23